The Shelby Daytona Coupé is a true legend in the American automotive scene. The sports car based on the Cobra was developed in the 1960s with the aim of equalling the Ferrari 250 GTO. And it was the Daytona that enabled Shelby to become the first US manufacturer to win the FIA International Championship manufacturers' title in 1965.

It therefore came as no surprise that Ford (which acquired the commercial rights to the Shelby brand in the 2000s) was eager to produce a worthy successor to this icon with the starry sky.

Always based on the Cobra

The Ford Shelby GR-1, which was unveiled at the 2005 Detroit Motor Show, was a modern remake of the Daytona. Much of the chassis and mechanicals were based on the Cobra Concept shown a year earlier, partly because the GR-1 project was headed by the same director, Manfred Rumpel, and also developed by the Ford Advanced Product Creation Division.

Ford Shelby GR-1 Concept (2005)

With a length of 4.41 metres, a width of 1.89 metres and a height of 1.17 metres, this Shelby was reminiscent of the shape of its predecessor, even if it had many GT allusions. In fact, the GR-1 even shared some mechanical components with the GT reborn in 2005. But not the engine.

A dream come true

Instead, the design study was equipped with a 6.4-litre all-aluminium V10 engine with 605 bhp and 679 Nm; the transmission was a 6-speed manual gearbox. The GR-1 accelerated from 0 to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds and also surpassed the 186 mph (300 km/h) mark.

Ford Shelby GR-1 Concept (2005)

The GR-1 remained a one-off for 14 years before Ford gave the small American manufacturer Superformance the green light for limited series production of the concept in 2019. At a list price of $250,000 dollars (approx. £200,000 euros). The only difference to the prototype was the presence of a V8 with over 750 bhp instead of the V10. However, there was very little information about the production model.

On the official Superformance website, the latest update is dated 2021, and there is still a link to book the car with a $1,000 (£800) deposit. But we don't know whether production has actually started and whether the first cars have actually been delivered.