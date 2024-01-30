Announced in 2003 with the Audi Pikes Peak quattro concept car and presented in its definitive form at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2005, the Audi Q7 gets a facelift with the 2024 restyling, confirming its status as the brand's flagship SUV - its length exceeds 5 metres - whilst modernising itself in many respects.

The Audi Q7 2024 is scheduled for UK launch in March of this year. The Q7's starting price will be £66,605 across three trim levels: S line, Black Edition, and Vorsprung, and then rising to £92,420 for the sportiest version, the 507 PS SQ7 TFSI.

Audi Q7 2024, exterior

The restyled Audi Q7's styling is dominated, as always, by the classic single-frame grille, redesigned for the occasion and now rendered in very large hexagons that immediately express the German SUV's impression of power. On the sides are the new headlamp units enhanced by HD Matrix LED Laser headlamps, capable of varying their light design with laser light that is activated when the vehicle exceeds 70 km/h (43 mph), increasing the range of the high beam. The OLED rear lights, available for the first time on the Q7, are also new.

Audi Q7 2024 Audi SQ7 2024

The surfaces remain sinuous and imposing, with only a few lines running from the nose to the rear, where the tailgate retains the shape of the current generation.

Depending on the trim level, there are also dedicated details such as the contrasting tint of the elements with the body colour for the S Line or larger air intakes for the SQ7 TFSI.

Audi Q7 2024, the interior

Available in 5-seat or 7-seat configurations, the Audi Q7 2024 retains the layout of the current generation, with digital instrumentation and two screens in the centre of the dashboard: at the top for the infotainment system, at the bottom for functions such as climate control, driving modes and more.

As far as the infotainment system is concerned, the new features are in the software (MIB 3), which has been redesigned in terms of both operation and graphics. It can be updated remotely and offers the option of installing applications such as Spotify or Amazon music.

Cargo capacity remains family-friendly, with a minimum volume of 780 litres and a maximum of 1,908 litres.

Audi Q7 2024, engines and technology

With the restyling, the Audi Q7 is not giving up its diesel engines. The range includes the 231 PS and 500 Nm (45 TDI) or 286 PS and 600 Nm (50 TDI) 3-litre V6 capable of propelling the German SUV from 0 to 62 mph in 7.1 and 6.1 seconds respectively. On the petrol side, the V6 develops 340 PS and 500 Nm of torque to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 5.6 seconds. All are combined with the 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox, permanent all-wheel drive and a 48-volt mild hybrid system that saves 0.5 litres of fuel per 100 km, thanks also to the coasting function that cuts the engine - for a maximum of 40 seconds - when it is released between 55 and 160 km/h (34 and 99 mph).

At the top is the 4-litre TFSI V8 with 507 PS and 770 Nm of torque reserved for the Audi SQ7, the top version capable of a top speed of 155 mph and a 0-62 mph time of 4.1 seconds. A unit capable of shutting down half the cylinders (2, 3, 5 and 8) when full power is not required.

Audi Q7 2024

An electronically controlled air suspension with continuous adaptive damping is available as an option to adjust the ride height by up to 90 millimetres. At motorway speeds, they automatically lower by up to 30 millimetres, whilst on rough terrain they can raise by up to 60 millimetres. The rear axle steering is counterphase at low speeds and in phase at high speeds.

In terms of driver assistance, the Audi Q7 2024 features Level 2 systems with adaptive cruise control and active lane keeping, automatic emergency braking, cameras and various sensors.

Audi Q7 2024 rivals

The Audi Q7's rivals include the usual competitors such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLS, the Volvo XC90, the Maserati Levante and the Volkswagen Touareg.

