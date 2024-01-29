A few days ago, we were delighted to read about the possible return of the legendary Mitsubishi Montero to the market with a hybrid powertrain. Can you imagine if the Nissan Patrol also came back to Europe? What a party we would have in the editorial office!

It's worth noting that both Japanese brands are 'twinned' within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, so nothing should be ruled out. However, if we like it, we'd love to see the Patrol's return, if it happens, with a retro look.

Yes, because it would be the best homage to its 1980s predecessor (remember the Top-Line?) and also because it would be in direct competition with the Suzuki Jimny (short version) and Toyota Land Cruiser (long variant), both of which have vintage lines.

What a beautiful Patrol!

The main image of this article is a nice digital recreation of the Patrol. I don't know about you, but I'd buy it "as is" if my finances allowed it, because it's a beautiful SUV and perfectly suited for the countryside.

It comes with steel wheels, a modular roof (it should be removable in pieces), bumpers that improve the approach and departure angles, auxiliary lights and great off-road tyres - how wonderful!

I guess you know that the Japanese 4x4 is actually sold in other international markets. It's a huge vehicle that even has a high-performance NISMO variant. In other words, it has little or nothing to do with the model we knew here in the last decades of the 20th century.

Terrano, Pathfinder...

Hopefully we'll have good news on this in the medium term. After all, the traditional 4x4 brands (Jeep, Land Rover, Toyota, Suzuki...) still have such vehicles in their European ranges, and Nissan should be no less.

By the way, if you've noticed the photo gallery just above, no, you haven't read it wrong. That car is called the Nissan Terrano, but it's obviously light years away from the original model. It's actually a first-generation Dacia Duster converted into a Nissan for the Russian market.

Speaking of which, we'd also love a 'revival' of the Terrano, but as a real off-roader, not a cheap SUV. It would even be nice to see a return of the Pathfinder that was made in Barcelona at the beginning of the 21st century. All in all, lots of conjecture and a great desire to see the 4x4 roster grow, but now, as they say, the ball is in Nissan's court.

