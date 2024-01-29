If you like motorhomes, camper vans or perhaps you are more into caravans, then surely the name Westfalia is familiar to you or, at least, you have heard or seen it in some campsite or motorhome area where you have been.

On this occasion, we wanted to focus on the Jules Verne model, which is the highest quality camper van in the Westfalia range and, therefore, the most complete in the product catalogue of the German specialist, which has more than 70 years of experience in the sector.

The Westfalia Jules Verne is based on the Mercedes-Benz Vito van and in both the Elegance and Avantgarde trim levels, it is an attractive camper both aesthetically and practically, with its spacious and well-used 'L'-shaped layout, which is unusual for camper vans with a lift-up roof.

Gallery: Westfalia Jules Verne Mercedes-Benz Vito

On the other hand, as you can see in the images, the Jules Verne lacks nothing, despite being a compact model, as its 5.14 metres in length demonstrate. The gas cooker has two burners, a 51-litre refrigerator and a small sink.

The main advantages (but not only these) of the small camper vans are that they are the most agile options for travelling. In addition, given their height, they can access most city underground car parks, which does not limit their use when exploring in urban environments.

The aforementioned 'L' shaped interior design allows this space to be transformed into a double bed at night, which can be completed with a second 190 x 117 cm double bed on top, for those customers who choose to equip the lift-up roof. And don't worry about day-to-day needs, as there is a fixed cassette toilet at the rear, ideal for getting out of a tight spot. There's also the option of an outside shower or an inside shower with curtain.

Another important aspect of this type of vehicle is the ability to 'subsist' autonomously for a few days in the middle of nature. The Jules Verne has a 50-litre clean water tank combined with a 36-litre grey water tank. The hot water heater has a capacity of 10 litres. The interior heating is provided by an oil-fired Webasto 2000 W system.

Mechanically, the Westfalia Jules Verne is based on the Mercedes-Benz Vito in 114 CDI version, which uses a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with 136 PS, 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. As usual for this commercial model, there are also more powerful engines and the option of 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

Finally, the price of the Westfalia Jules Verne Mercedes-Benz Vito starts at approximately €61,000 for the basic version. This cost increases, logically, if we add options or choose a more powerful engine. It is not a cheap camper, that is true, but the quality of construction and the practicality of this model justify this price.