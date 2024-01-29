It seems unbelievable, but the price bubble for the legendary Renault 5 Turbo still hasn't burst, so for the time being, you have to have a lot of money to take a used car home.

Recently, we found a unit in fairly good condition and with low mileage. It is, of course, in Britain, although it is left-hand drive. Specifically, it is from 1985, has 17,520 miles and has been restored after being abandoned in Japan and discovered in 2020.

According to the advert, it has not yet been registered and the pearl white paintwork is the original, having undergone a thorough wash. Some £60,000 has been invested in the restoration, which can be accounted for by invoices.

More than 100,000 euros

Speaking of prices, the car costs £89,995. According to the craze for this car, we don't even dare to say that this is an exaggerated price tag.

Of course, the French two-seater is powered by the familiar 1.4-litre, 160 PS turbocharged engine in a central position. As you can see from the photos, the cabin has received a new set of floor mats, red velour interior trim and seats, plus a beautiful three-spoke ISO Delta steering wheel.

The exterior features new auxiliary lights on the front bumper, original Turbine wheels with Michelin TRX tyres and side sills in contrasting grey.

Classic sports car as good as new

If you want to know more about the restoration, we can tell you that the engine was dismantled and overhauled. The gearbox was rebuilt and the brakes and suspension were overhauled. Finally, the underside of the car was inspected and some components in this area were repaired.

However, there is even more information at the link at the end of the text, and if you fancy a trip to Aylesbury to see the car, you should know that it can be viewed seven days a week, but strictly by appointment.

