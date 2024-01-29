Range of up to 500 miles (800 kilometres), 0 to 62 in about 2 seconds and batteries with 400 or 800 volt systems. These are the most outstanding qualities of the new STLA Large platform presented a few days ago by Stellantis, ready to serve as the basis for eight models.

But which cars will they be? No names were mentioned during the presentation, but as it is an architecture for high-end models (D and E segments), we can already get an idea of the vehicles that will arrive with it by 2026.

Starting in America

The debut is already set for 2024 in the US with two models from Dodge and Jeep. The first will be exclusive to the North American market, whilst the second could also arrive in Europe at a later date. We are talking about the Dodge Stealth and the Jeep Wagoneer S, two large SUVs (about 4.9 metres long) initially only available in electric version.

Focusing on the Wagoneer S, which is expected in the Old Continent between late 2024 and early 2025, it has recently been leaked (see related links below) and looks just like the prototype. Of course, it will feature all-wheel drive and around 600 PS.

Jeep Wagoneer S teaser photo

Also Italian

Later, it will be the turn of the Italian models. The platform will serve as the basis for the new generations of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, due in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

They will have completely different styling from the current versions but will not, of course, forgo the sportiness inherent in the brand's DNA. In fact, it is rumoured that the Quadrifoglio versions will be close to 1,000 PS.

The Maserati Quattroporte was also due to make its debut in 2025, but the launch of the trident brand's flagship (planned only in electric version) has been postponed to a later date. The fact is that the platform will be the STLA Large, just like that of the new Levante, which will arrive in 2025 with a minimum power output of 750 PS and exclusively as an electric SUV.

Recreación Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 Recreación Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026

Which cars are missing?

By doing the maths, we've talked about five models. Which three are missing? The press release also mentions Chrysler as a brand that will use the STLA Large. Don't rule out a new generation of the Pacifica MPV or an all-new SUV.

Other brands" are also mentioned but without going into details. The Stellantis Group has a broad outlook and the new platform could be used for new models yet to be announced.

The STLA Large should also be used for Alfa Romeo's large SUV, recently confirmed by the brand's CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. It will arrive in 2027 and is therefore not part of the group of eight anticipated innovations.

Characteristics of the STLA Large

As mentioned at the beginning, the new Stellantis platform is designed for saloons, SUVs and luxury cars and will allow a choice of battery capacities between 85 and 118 kWh with 400 or 800 volt schemes, and a maximum charging efficiency of 4.5 kWh per minute.

This base can also accommodate hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. It is therefore a multi-energy platform compatible with all three types of traction (rear, front or all-wheel drive), depending on the engine layout (transverse or longitudinal).

The minimum and maximum dimensions of the models are also given: