A few days ago, we raised the possibility of the Duster in SUV coupé format (this digital recreation is just below) and the truth is that there was a great deal of interest in this vehicle, although, barring a real miracle, Dacia will never consider it.

In light of this, today we want to show you another very striking vehicle from the Romanian brand generated in Photoshop. It is a crossover, also with a coupé roof line, in the style of the Peugeot 408, Citroën C5 X or Kia XCeed. It is impossible to deny its visual impact!

Attention-grabbing

It is said to be a model known internally as the C-Neo, with front and all-wheel drive versions, but these rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt, as we have heard absolutely nothing about this car.

However, if you wish, could you imagine Dacia unveiling it at the Geneva Motor Show in February? It would undoubtedly be one of the most important debuts of the year and, like the Duster Coupé, would generate a lot of attention.

Duster engines

Why are we talking about a successful car? Because it would be much cheaper than its aforementioned rivals and because it would turn heads everywhere, as we are not used to seeing a Dacia as passionate as this one.

The engines would be shared with the new Duster 2024, i.e. the 100 PS ECO-G bi-fuel (petrol and LPG) block, the 130 PS 1.2 TCe light hybrid petrol engine and the 140 PS hybrid powertrain. All are Eco-labelled.

Crossover for €25,000: a bargain

Obviously, as a design-led vehicle, the rear seats would be affected by the lower headroom and the boot would also be somewhat smaller than that of a traditional saloon. However, many customers would readily accept this small disadvantage in exchange for a truly eye-catching car.

This is true for many components, such as the illuminated grille, the pronounced rear shoulders, the underbody protection, the two-tone wheels, the huge front air intake, etc. Never before has a Dacia been so rich in detail!

Let's think about a price for this car, perhaps an entry-level price of €25,000 (approx. £22,000)? In this day and age, that would be a very tight outlay for a car with these characteristics. Of course, there are some crazy things that could turn into big business for manufacturers like Dacia.

