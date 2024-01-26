Just a few weeks after their debut at the Auto Guangzhou 2023 trade fair, the new BMW 5 Series Saloon and the new BMW i5, developed exclusively for China and produced in China, are hitting the country's roads. The new edition of the world's most successful business saloon is also available in China for the first time with both highly efficient combustion engines and a fully electric drive system.

The models, which are specifically tailored to the special requirements of Chinese target groups, have an extended wheelbase and independent proportions compared to the variants offered worldwide, as well as market-specific equipment features and digital services. They are produced exclusively for the Chinese market at the Dadong plant of the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. in Shenyang.

Gallery: BMW i5 Saloon and BMW 5 Series Saloon for China (2024)

16 Photos

Since the start of local production in 2003, around two million units of the BMW 5 Series Saloon have already been sold in China. The new edition and the new i5 for China are based on the eighth generation of the model series.

The drive portfolio of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon for China is interesting. It includes four-cylinder petrol engines with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and an output of 190 PS for the new BMW 525Li Saloon and 258 PS for the new 530Li Saloon.

The all-electric drive system of the new BMW i5 eDrive35L Saloon generates a maximum output of 286 PS. In addition, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Saloon model produced for the global market is also available in China. Its drive system consists of one electric motor on the front axle and one on the rear axle, which generate a combined maximum output of 601 PS in Sport mode.

Two equipment packages are available for all model variants produced exclusively for the Chinese automotive market. The M sports package emphasises the dynamic character of the saloon with unique design features. This includes M -specific versions of the front air intakes, side skirts and rear apron as well as 19 -inch M light-alloy wheels.

Alternatively, the Luxury Line trim is offered, which is intended to underline the high-quality, elegant character of the vehicles with 19-inch light-alloy wheels in a bi-colour finish and interior trims in the fine wood finish ash grey-blue with a silver-coloured accent strip.

The individual proportions of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon and the new BMW i5 for China are reflected not only in their extended wheelbase, but also in a roofline that flows particularly gently into the rear. Market-specific exterior paintwork and gold-coloured design accents for the exterior are specifically geared towards the stylistic preferences of Chinese customers in the premium segment.

Another exclusive detail is the illuminated Chinese character for the number 5 in the area of the Hofmeister bend on the C-pillar. In the new BMW i5, it emits blue light signals that pulsate discreetly and at a low frequency while the high-voltage battery is charging.

In the rear of the new BMW 5 Series Saloon and the new i5 for China, model-specific seats and the BMW Theatre Screen ensure travelling comfort. In addition, a wireless charging shelf for wireless charging of suitable smartphones in the rear and market-specific digital services for infotainment and online communication contribute to the luxurious ambience.