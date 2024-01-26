Lando Norris has committed to a new multi-year Formula 1 contract at McLaren that will keep him at the Woking-based team beyond the 2026 season.

The Briton’s previous deal with McLaren, signed back in 2022, ran out at the end of 2025 and he would have been an obvious long-term target for teams like Red Bull and Audi.

But in an effort to pre-empt any attempts from rivals to lure him away, McLaren has moved to get Norris committed for the long term.

Although the team has not specified the length of the contract, it is likely to run for at least two years into 2027, with potential options beyond that.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said it was: “a multi-year extension that goes well beyond his current contract.”

Speaking about his new deal, Norris said: “It’s a great feeling to be staying in papaya. I’ve grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me. The journey so far has been exciting, we’ve had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid.

“The work Zak, Andrea and the whole team have put in over the last year has been incredible and I’m confident in challenging for wins with McLaren. I’m excited to create more amazing memories and continue working hard with everyone at MTC for the next few years.”

The announcement of Norris’s new deal comes just 24 hours after Ferrari announced that it had extended its contract with Charles Leclerc – meaning two front-running drivers have been taken off the market.

For McLaren, which now has its driver line-up confirmed until at least the end of 2026 after Oscar Piastri signed a contract extension last year, Norris’s decision shows that both parties have total faith in each other about having what it takes to get to the front of F1.

Team principal Andrea Stella said: “This reflects the commitment and confidence we have together, with our shared ambition to ultimately win championships again in the future.

“Lando has grown as a driver and a person since initially joining McLaren in 2017. He impressed last season, playing an important role in our progress throughout the year, securing seven podiums with many fantastic drives.

“Alongside Oscar, our exciting driver pairing will play an instrumental part in our objective to move towards the front of the grid. They have impressed in their first season together and I’m looking forward to continuing the hard work with them both on this exciting journey.”

Brown added: “I’m delighted that we’re continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come. It’s been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid.”

Norris has raced all of his F1 career at McLaren, having made his racing debut in 2019. While he has yet to take a victory, he has one pole position to his name from the 2021 Russian Grand Prix.

Last year was his most successful in grand prix racing as he finished sixth in the standings with an impressive tally of six second-place finishes.