Renault returns to the past with technology from the present. In order to win over both new and previous generations of customers, the French brand is carrying out a veritable "nostalgia operation". In the near future, names and design approaches that have written the history of the brand will be reintroduced into the programme.

The Renault 4 and Renault 5 - to name but a few - will soon be joined by the Twingo, whose design is likely to be strongly reminiscent of the first models of the 1990s.

A return to the 1990s

The Twingo, which was seen in some photos in November last year, will return in 2025 (but probably not until 2026) exclusively in an electric version. While the powertrains will be new, the design will be very similar to the one that once made this Renault one of the best-selling city cars.

Renault Twingo (2026) als Rendering von Motor1.com

In our rendering, we have tried to bring the production model to life, which in principle almost completely echoes the shapes of the concept shown by Renault. The front is characterised by the typical semi-circular headlights, which are complemented by a black element in the centre of the radiator grille.

On the bonnet, the three glossy black inserts are reminiscent of the air outlets of the original model, while the massive flanks accommodate generously sized wheels. Perhaps even 18-inch ones. It must also be said that this could be the look of a top-of-the-range Renault trim, while the base trims could have softer, simpler lines, and also to keep the price as low as possible.

Price and battery

Namely, the price will be one of the main selling points for the new Twingo. Based on the new Ampere A platform (developed exclusively for all-electric models), the Renault is expected to start at less than €20,000 (approx. £17,000). This could make it one of the most affordable electric cars and help battery-powered models become mainstream across Europe.

Luca De Meo (CEO von Renault) bei der Präsentation des Renault Twingo Concept

Other features that make the Twingo interesting include a new software architecture with OTA updates and an average consumption of 10 kWh/100km, although the range and performance have not yet been announced.

Finally, the Twingo will use many recycled and recyclable materials and will be equipped with Vehicle to Grid (V2G) capabilities to feed energy into the grid at certain times and autonomously choose the best time to recharge the batteries.