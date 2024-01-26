Forgotten for more than 30 years in a garage, this superb Maserati Mistral is ready for a new life. It is in fact one of the last 20 examples ever produced of the Emilian coupé, as well as the last model equipped with the Formula 1 World Champion in-line six-cylinder engine.

A real hidden treasure, in short, which will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's on 31 January, at a price of between €50,000 and €75,000.(approx. £43,000 and £65,000)

From Formula 1 to the road

The Mistral owes its name to the famous cold wind that blows in the south of France. Subsequent Maseratis will also be inspired by famous winds, such as the Ghibli, Bora, Khamsin, Karif, Shamal and Levante.

First presented at the Turin Motor Show in autumn 1963, the Mistral was named after the cold wind and used an adapted version of the 3.5-litre six-cylinder engine used in the Maserati 250F Grand Prix cars. This engine won eight Grand Prix races between 1954 and 1960 and won the 1957 Formula 1 World Championship with Juan Manuel Fangio at the wheel.

Maserati Mistral 1970 abandonnée vendue aux enchères L'intérieur de la Mistral

The Mistral's engine, with a displacement of 3.5-litres and a power output of 235 PS, was soon replaced by a 3.7-litre version developing 245 PS, while more recent cars were equipped with a 4-litre version developing 265 PS. The latter are the most sought-after by collectors.

A total of 953 examples were built, including 828 Coupés and 125 Spyders.

The history of the Mistral at auction

As mentioned, the 1970 Maserati Mistral with the 265 PS 4.0-litre engine you see in the photos is one of the last 20 examples produced. What makes it even more exclusive are the Campagnolo rims, the same as those fitted to the Ghibli at the time.

According to RM Sotheby's, the Maserati was shipped from its factory in France and arrived at the Thepenier dealership in Paris on 12 March 1969. The first owner was a certain Moschetti, then it passed into the hands of Marie Helenne Lindemann before being purchased by the current owner (and seller) in 1988.

Le 4 litres de 265 ch

Maserati Classiche has confirmed the authenticity of the car, which retains its original engine and chassis, as well as all its standard components.

The car has covered 42,389 kilometres (26,339 miles) and is accompanied by official Maserati Classiche documentation, a tool kit and a spare Campagnolo wheel. The condition of the bodywork and mechanics is not specified, which could be two of the main question marks for a car that has been immobilised for so long.