In 2023, 54.2% of all Volkswagen vehicles sold worldwide were SUVs. The fact that they have been the masters of the market for years is no surprise, nor should it be that the German brand is still committed to this type of vehicle. This is why an electric version of the new Tiguan is about to land on the market.

In fact, after rumours and anticipations, during the presentation of the 2023 results, Volkswagen's top management indicated 2026 as the year for the launch of this vehicle. For now, however, we still know little about it.

ID. Tiguan, is that you?

Let's take a step back. Just over a year ago, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume confirmed the electric future of the Tiguan and Golf, stressing that these two important names for the company would not disappear with the transition to zero-emission mobility.

Now, during the presentation of the multinational's business results for 2023, another piece of the puzzle has come to the fore: a 100% electric SUV in the C-segment, the Tiguan, will arrive in 2026.

Volkswagen Tiguan 2024

The name could be ID.Tiguan, although this is pure speculation, and the platform chosen should be the MEB+, an evolution of the one currently used by the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7 and ID. Buzz.

In terms of dimensions, it should be around 4.5 metres, like the standard model, but with greater roominess thanks to the EV-specific architecture.

A couple of new features

The year 2026 promises to be an important one for the Wolfsburg-based company. As previewed a few weeks ago, the ID.2 SUV, a crossover version of the electric utility vehicle, will arrive on that date. Below, you can get a glimpse of it through this teaser photo.

Teaser Volkswagen ID.2 SUV

This car will use the MEB platform, but in the entry-model configuration, with front-wheel drive, a layout that allows plenty of space even with reduced exterior dimensions.