The Polestar 4, which was first presented at the Shanghai Motor Show 2023, will make its official debut in Europe and expand the Swedish manufacturer's range. And that's pretty much it. No further Polestar innovations are expected this year, although we wouldn't be surprised to see some model year revisions for the Polestar 2 or Polestar 3.

So now let's take a look at what's actually new for 2024:

Polestar 4

The world premiere of the Polestar 4 took place in Shanghai. The design of the vehicle ranks in the world of coupé SUVs and the manufacturer is doing everything it can to stand out visually from the competition. Sharp, taut surfaces emphasise the sportiness. And this is no coincidence: it is currently the fastest Polestar. It achieves a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h) and reaches 62 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Gallery: Polestar 4

29 Photos

In the version with two motors, the Polestar 4 has 544 PS and a 102 kWh battery for a range of 350 miles (564 kilometres), which rises to 373 mi (600 km) in the version with one motor and rear-wheel drive. The Swedish-Chinese coupé SUV is also 4.83 metres long and has the special feature of having no rear window. A digital rear-view mirror and cameras help when looking behind.

There is currently a date on the manufacturer's website. This is the official release date of 31 January 2024. However, it is unclear exactly what Polestar plans to do on this date. Will the vehicle be in dealerships from then or will the first deliveries begin? Doubtful. It is more likely that the order books will be opened and the prices communicated.