Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 career looked at risk of being over after leaving McLaren. But the Australian now opens up on why his sabbatical was a "blessing in disguise".

With his trademark smile and practical jokes, Ricciardo is undoubtedly one of the most popular drivers on the F1 grid. But losing his seat following the early termination of his contract at McLaren in 2022 led him on a path of self-reflection that changed the man underneath the helmet and made him fall in love with F1 again.

One year on, Ricciardo seems back to his old self after stepping in half-season at his old outfit AlphaTauri and putting in several convincing performances. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Ricciardo opened up about how taking time out gave him a different perspective on his career and life.

“When you go through something, obviously it can change you a little bit and give you maybe a different perspective, or make you appreciate the good times more or understand how to handle the low,” Ricciardo said. “Or when you were down, maybe then you realise what's important to you and what isn't.

“So, just through all of that stuff, I think you learn a lot about yourself. And I think coming out of it, I realised that I still really love this, I still do believe in myself.”

On a deeper level rekindling his love for F1 and regaining confidence helped Ricciardo view his life and career in a different way. For the Australian to become the best version of himself, it meant working on his paddock image and being taken more seriously while also not getting lost in details like during his McLaren stint.

“I don't want to carry the weight of the world on my shoulders, because it should still be fun. And yes, I'm going to take it seriously," he explained.

“I'm going to try to be the best version of myself. But I just don't want it to consume every part of me to a point where I'm not enjoying other aspects of my life, because then that's just not the way it should be. And that's not the way I've always gone about racing."