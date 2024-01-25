Saloons, small cars, sports cars and SUVs. The most important electric models have these body shapes. But what about estate cars? There are currently very few battery-powered family cars. Two of the most interesting models in this very unrivalled field are the Peugeot E-308 SW and the MG5 Electric, which are very similar in terms of proportions, practicality and performance. Let's analyse them in detail ...

Design and dimensions

The similarities between the two models start with their dimensions: The Peugeot is 4.64 metres long, just four centimetres longer than the MG. At the same time, the MG5 Electric is taller than its French rival (1.52 metres compared to 1.44 metres). This difference in size benefits the E-308 SW in terms of boot capacity, which is at least 608 litres and rises to 1,634 litres with the rear seats folded down. In the MG, on the other hand, the maximum volume is between 479 and 1,367 litres.

Peugeot E-308 SW MG5 Electric

In terms of practicality, however, the MG estate has an ace up its sleeve: Vehicle-To-Load technology (which is not available in the Peugeot) allows external devices such as scooters or e-bikes to be charged by connecting them directly to the car, turning it into a giant power bank.

The design differs significantly. While the MG tends to focus on sharp but generally restrained shapes, the electric 308 estate is characterised by a slim silhouette and headlights full of personality. "Lion's claws" and all that. You know the drill.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Peugeot E-308 SW 4.64 m 1.85 m 1.47 m 2.89 m MG5 Electric 4.60 m 1.81 m 1.52 m 2.67 m

The interior

Sharp surfaces and a consistent contrast of materials characterise the interior of the Peugeot E-308 SW. The dashboard is arranged on two levels, with the evolution of the i-Cockpit represented by the instrument cluster with 3D graphics and the 10-inch infotainment monitor.

In addition, there is a third screen, the i-Switch, on which five different digital buttons can be called up to create a kind of shortcut for just as many functions of the infotainment system. Here, for example, you can set a button for the radio or the navigation system.

Peugeot E-308 SW cockpit MG5 Electric cockpit

The MG has a less eye-catching interior than the Peugeot, but it is certainly not lacking in technology. The Anglo-Chinese estate has a 7-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central display that is well integrated into the dashboard - amid soft upholstery fabrics and piano lacquer as well as a thin LED light strip.

The centre tunnel is raised and has additional gloss black strips that house the gear lever. Under the tunnel itself is a storage compartment for bags and other small items.

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment display Boot volume Peugeot E-308 SW 10" 10" 608 - 1,634 litres MG5 Electric 7" 10.25" 479 - 1,367 litres

The drives

The E-308 SW has an electric motor with 156 PS and 270 Nm at the front axle, which is powered by a 54 kWh battery whose chemistry consists of 80 per cent nickel, 10 per cent manganese and 10 per cent cobalt. The promised range is 257 miles (413 kilometres) in the WLTP cycle, with the option of charging up to 100 kW and thus going from 20 to 80 per cent in less than 25 minutes.

Peugeot E-308 SW MG5 Electric

The MG5 Electric is available in two versions in Europe. With 177 PS (Comfort) and 156 PS (Luxury). Both with 280 Nm. The more powerful version is coupled to a 50.3 kWh LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery, while the second uses a 61.1 kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt battery. The maximum range is 249 mi (400 km) in the 156 PS version, while the charging speed is a maximum of 100 kW DC.

The prices

In the UK the price list for the MG5 Electric starts at £30,995 for the SE Long Range trim and goes up to £33,495 for the Trophy Long Range trim, both equipped with the 156 PS motor.

The Peugeot E-308 SW is only available with one motor. Nevertheless, there are two equipment variants: The Allure costs £40,050, the First Edition £42,080. A clear price advantage for the estate car from the Far East with the British brand name.