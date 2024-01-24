Over the years, Novitec has accustomed us to numerous extreme preparations, but they are not only aesthetic, as the German company focuses on both the bodywork and the engine, modifying some of the most popular supercars on the planet.

The Ferrari 296 GTB, Maranello's plug-in hybrid, has now joined this long list (we leave you some of them in the recommended links below), which has received a specific treatment to reach a total of 868 PS.

A V6 that thunders even louder

First of all, let's talk about the powertrain. The twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 has a revised turbo pressure and a new exhaust system made of Inconel (the same alloy used in Formula 1), which has added 38 PS and thus improved the already exceptional performance of the supercar.

The tuner does not indicate the 'new' 0-62 mph, but the Ferrari is now likely to burn less than 2.9 seconds.

Ferrari 296 GTB de Novitec

Aesthetically, the 296 GTB features two 102 mm tailpipes and carbon fibre panels in the engine compartment for an extra touch of exclusivity. But the novelties don't stop there.

New 'shoes

Novitec has revised the bodywork of the 296 GTB by adding new carbon aerodynamic appendages, carbon mirror housings and new 21-inch front and 22-inch rear alloy wheels from Vossen. They are mounted on 255/30 ZR21 front and 335/25 ZR22 rear tyres.

The Ferrari's ground clearance has been further reduced by 35 mm thanks to the adjustable suspension. For overcoming bumps or unevenness, however, the front lift system is useful, which 'lifts' the car by 40 mm via a control in the cockpit.

Otherwise, there is plenty of scope for customer customisation: from the body colour to the interior trim, everything is tailor-made.