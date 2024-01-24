Have you always dreamed of getting a proper blow-dry at 261 mph (420 km/h)? Then this is the car for you, even if the Bugatti W16 Mistral is priced more for the bald Jeff Bezos. However, Bugatti has now published new images of the mega roadster so that we low-income earners can at least dream.

The cost? Officially €5 million plus taxes. However, one of the 99 build slots was already being traded for €8,539,900 (£7.3 million).

The W16 Mistral is Bugatti's first roadster since the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, which celebrated its premiere in 2012, and is also the last Bugatti model to be powered by the brand's legendary W16 engine. According to Bugatti, it will be far more than just a further development of the Chiron.

Gallery: Bugatti W16 Mistral

12 Photos

Based on the ultimate expansion stage of Bugatti's W16 engine, the W16 Mistral offers 1,600 PS of power. The existing monocoque has been reworked and redesigned to create a rounder silhouette that fulfils the strict legal safety regulations even without a roof.

"A roadster was never actually planned within the Chiron family. So we had to start from scratch when we decided to build the W16 Mistral. One of the biggest challenges was to develop a roadster that could reach a top speed of 420 km/h and combine this performance with a luxurious, refined and safe driving experience." Emilio Scervo, Head of Engineering at Bugatti Rimac

Each component was intended not only to set new standards in terms of beauty, but also to contribute to achieving a completely new level of performance. The decisive factor was to make the architecture of the roadster as rigid and at the same time as light as possible so that the driving dynamics would be similar to those of the Chiron Super Sport. This meant that the development team had to use ultra-lightweight high-performance composites and sophisticated structures to minimise mass while increasing chassis stiffness.

Due to the new exterior design, a completely new and extremely powerful air intake system had to be developed specifically for the W16 Mistral. Innovative intake scoops, located behind the headrests, were designed and developed for the roadster, taking into account stringent - but extremely important - rollover safety tests. Each scoop is made from a special carbon fibre structure that can support the full weight of the vehicle in the event of a rollover.

The interior of the W16 Mistral uses intricately woven leather for the redesigned door panels, carefully crafted to Bugatti's highest quality standards. In a nod to the illustrious ancestors of the W16 Mistral, the gear lever, milled from a solid block of aluminium, pays homage to Rembrandt Bugatti's famous sculpture of the "dancing elephant". Variations of this sculpture adorned the bonnet of the legendary Type 41 Royale, the most luxurious Bugatti of all time.