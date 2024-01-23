When it comes to classic cars there is one aspect, today more than ever, that should not be overlooked. This is the certificate of origin issued by the manufacturer, which authenticates the fact that the car actually left the factory, perhaps several decades ago, with its current aesthetic and mechanical characteristics.

Several car manufacturers now offer genuine certification programmes, led by engineers who inspect the cars owned by enthusiasts all over the world in detail, issuing valid documents for - even - the future value of the vehicle.

Now a similar programme is offered by Pininfarina, the historic Italian coachbuilder that is now a design company, with the new Pininfarina Classiche division.

What it is and what it looks like

The new Pininfarina Classiche programme certifies, by means of official certificates, the cars of yesteryear and the youngtimers designed and produced in the production plants over the years.

According to the company, the new service has been made possible thanks to the accurate cataloguing process of the historical archive, which has been completely inventoried over the last two years, introducing new computer software specialised in archive management, developed in collaboration with the University of Turin.

The Pininfarina Classiche programme

40 years of history

The company's vast archives contain the production data of some of the most iconic cars ever designed and built by the historic coachbuilder. Most are concentrated over four decades, from the late 1950s to the late 1990s.

There are more than 50 'important' models from numerous car manufacturers. In fact, the historic archive also holds the production numbers of more than 700,000 cars and more than 20,000 documents of historical relevance, including sketches, shape plans, photographs, data sheets and technical correspondence.

The Pininfarina Classiche programme

How it works and how much it costs

Thanks to its wealth of information, Pininfarina Classiche is already able to issue production declarations, associating the chassis number of each vintage car with important and difficult to identify information.

These include, for example, the target market, the model, the exterior colour, the interior finish, the date of leaving the Pininfarina factories, as well as the engine and bodywork serial numbers.

The Pininfarina Classiche programme

To go into more detail, in the initial launch phase of the service, Pininfarina Classiche will issue certificates for the Alfa Romeo Spider produced from 1966 to 1993, the Fiat 124 Spider produced from 1966 to 1982 and the Pininfarina Spider Europa and Volumex produced from 1982 to 1985. More cars will be added later.

If you have one of the cars just mentioned in your garage and would like to request a declaration, you can do so now by sending an email to classiche@pininfarina.it. Within a few days the company will notify you of the availability and send you the certificate. The price of the declaration varies depending on the year of production: €400 for cars produced before 1980 and €300 for those produced after 1980.