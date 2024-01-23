2024 will be the year of the successor to the Lamborghini Huracan, now retired after almost 10 years of honourable service with its 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10. The future belongs to downsizing, not extreme but still present. Testifying to this once again is a new spy video published on the Varrix YouTube channel, where the new coupé from the raging bull shows itself - still camouflaged - making its voice heard.

With a deeper V8-like baritone sound compared to the Huracan, could it really be like that?

Supercar on tap

There are no official details yet on the new Lamborghini Huracan (for now known by the project name LB63x), all we know is that it will be electrified, most likely with a plug-in powertrain capable of pumping out around 700 PS in the basic configuration. Then in the future it should come with even more powerful versions, but without exceeding the 1,000 PS of the Revuelto. The really interesting thing will be the redline: according to numerous rumours, despite being a twin-turbo, the new V8 will touch 10,000 rpm, with the turbos only coming into action once the 7,000 rpm mark has been passed.

In terms of styling, as we predicted in our exclusive render, there will be no change in proportions, whilst in terms of the headlamps and general lines there should be a strong reference to the big sister powered by the plug-in V12.

Our exclusive rendering of the Lamborghini Huracan heir

The debut of the Lamborghini Huracan successor is expected to take place in the second half of 2024, with market launch expected between the end of this year and the beginning of 2025.