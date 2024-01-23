What is every motorist's number one enemy? The answer is undoubtedly aquaplaning, that tricky situation that occurs when you drive into a puddle of water, causing a momentary loss of grip between the tyre and the asphalt, causing the car to lose its trajectory.

Prevention is simple and can be achieved in a number of ways, firstly by choosing the right tyres, then by driving very carefully and applying the safety techniques that can be learned in many driving courses. But when all that isn't enough, what happens?

Today's technology can provide practical help in these situations, thanks to modern stability control and braking systems that are now precise and punctual. The latest development in this respect is the new, evolutionary software platform developed by Goodyear and ZF, which was recently on display at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Here's how it works.

A collection of parts

The new scalable software platform developed by the two leaders in the components and tyre industry incorporates two proprietary technologies from their respective companies. These are Goodyear Sightline and ZF cubiX, the former integrated into the latter, designed to transmit additional tyre and road data to the safety systems already on board, enabling a better driving experience with greater comfort, control and efficiency.

Le système développé par Goodyear et ZF

Goodyear's SightLine, in particular, is software capable of detecting aquaplaning in advance, reducing the risk and offering real-time recommendations for optimum speed.

But that's not all: when a high probability of aquaplaning is detected, cubiX software, enriched with intelligent tyre data, is able to move chassis actuators (such as those in modern cable steering systems) to apply corrective measures and stabilise the car.

For a safer future

Goodyear and ZF's system is part of a range of products developed by companies around the world that we will very soon see in cars, perhaps in combination with the most modern Level 2 and Level 3 ADAS systems, all to the benefit of road safety, which is a real issue for many countries in Europe and around the world today. Find out more in the coming months.

Speaking at the presentation, Chris Helsel, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer at Goodyear said: