The fact that Chinese car manufacturers have their eyes on the European market is nothing new. New models and brands are introduced almost daily. Sometimes even specifically for Europe. One of the new models planned for 2024 is the Omoda 5, a compact SUV from the Chinese brand Chery. A second model with the name Omoda 8, which is much more spacious, could appear at the same time.

Omoda 5

Let's start with the certainty: the Omoda 5. Announced repeatedly in recent years, it will go on sale in the UK in the coming months at a starting price of around £45,000. With a length of 4.4 metres, it will be available in two different versions: with petrol and electric drive and each with a different front design.

The petrol version is powered by a 1.6-litre supercharged engine with 198 bhp and has front-wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG. The electric Omoda 5 is powered by a 201 bhp front-axle electric motor, which is fed by a 42 or 61 kWh battery, depending on the version, and has a maximum WLTP range of 280 miles (450 kilometres).

Name Omoda 5 Body 5-door SUV Powertrains petrol - electric Release date Early 2024 Prices TBA

Omoda 8

While we already know everything about the Omoda 5, information about the Omoda 8 is sparse. Practically everything is limited to sketches published some time ago, which show a large SUV (it is said to be around 5 metres long) and particularly boxy shapes.

Omoda 8, the sketches

We don't even know what engines there will be yet, although the range could include petrol and electric engines to give drivers a range of choices. Details? We'll have to be patient until the end of 2024.

Name Omoda 8 Body 5-door SUV Powertrains Petrol hybrid Release date End of 2024 Prices TBA