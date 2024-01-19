With exactly 2,893 new registrations in 2023, the Bayon plays a rather subordinate role in the German Hyundai portfolio. By comparison, the manufacturer was able to sell 23,207 units of the slightly larger Kona in the same period. To make the Bayon somehow more attractive, it is now time for a facelift. And visually, the B-segment SUV is now making a small leap in the direction of its big Kona brother.

The new features of the Bayon therefore start with the exterior, with redesigned bumpers and the continuous light signature, which connects the LED headlights as in the new Kona. The overall look is also a little edgier. Thanks in part to a completely redesigned radiator grille with a sportier appearance. New 16- and 17-inch wheels also make their debut on the facelift, while the characteristic arrow-shaped light clusters at the rear are retained.

Gallery: Hyundai Bayon restyling

9 Photos

The technology on board the refreshed Hyundai has been revised with the introduction of over-the-air map updates. The interior lighting is now completely LED and multi-coloured ambient lighting is intended to create an even livelier ambience.

In addition, the Bayon boasts a lane departure warning system that keeps the vehicle in the centre of the lane, a collision avoidance system that brakes when necessary to prevent collisions with cars, pedestrians and cyclists, and cruise control based on navigation data. The blind spot warning system and the attention warning system are also available.

However, the Korean manufacturer is not changing the drive systems. The Bayon is still available with one engine in three variants. A 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine forms the basis in each case. It is available with 100 or 120 PS. Both power levels can be configured with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DCT. The 120 PS version is also always coupled with a 48-volt mild hybrid, while the 100 PS model can also be ordered without electric assistance.

Hyundai is still keeping quiet about the prices, but it is to be expected that they will only rise slightly. The entry-level price into the Bayon world currently stands at £21,570.