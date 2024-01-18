In 2023 as a whole, 12,847,481 cars were sold in Europe (EU+UK+EFTA), a figure that represents growth of 13.7% compared to 11,294,502 in 2022. December 2023, on the other hand, with a total of 1,048,727 registered vehicles (-3.8%), is the first month of decline in the statistics after sixteen consecutive months of growth for Europe.

Growth drivers for the year as a whole among the most important markets were Italy (+18.9%), the United Kingdom (+17.9%), Spain (+16.7%) and France (+16.1%), while Germany remained at a more modest +7.3%.

At continental level, Acea recorded the strongest growth in some smaller markets such as Bulgaria and Croatia ( +31.5% and +31.3% respectively), but also in Belgium (+30.1%), Greece (+27.7%), Portugal (+26.9%) and Cyprus (+26.8%). Only Norway (-27.2%) and Hungary (-3.4%) saw a decline .

Electric cars overtake diesel drives

In 2023, electric cars will reach a market share of 15.7% (in 2022 it was 13.9%) and overtake diesel-powered vehicles for the first time, which are at 11.9% (last year it was 14.5%). This makes the electric car the third-largest source of propulsion in Europe - after petrol and hybrids.

Tesla Model 3 an einer Ladesäule

A look at the fuel mix in 2023 shows that petrol cars will increase slightly in absolute terms, but their market share will fall from 36.6% in 2022 to 35.7% last year, while mild and full hybrids, which are continuing their growth trajectory, will narrow the gap to 26.4% (2022: 23.4%).

Market share by fuel type in 2023:

Petrol : 35.7%

: 35.7% Hybrid (MHEV+HEV): 26.4%

(MHEV+HEV): 26.4% Electric (BEV): 15.7%

(BEV): 15.7% Diesel : 11.9%

: 11.9% Plug-in hybrid (PHEV): 7.7%

(PHEV): 7.7% Other (LPG, methane, ethanol, hydrogen): 2.5%

Who is rising and who is falling

The brand with the strongest growth in 2023 is Tesla with a remarkable increase of 56.9%, closely followed by Lexus (+53.6%), Alfa Romeo (+52.1%), Suzuki (+41.6%) and Cupra (+40.9%).

Tesla Model Y Lexus NX Alfa Romeo Tonale

Smart (+30.8%), Mazda (+30.2%), Land Rover (+27.1%) and Skoda (+26.3%) also performed well.

On the other hand, Mitsubishi (-25.1%), Honda (-9.8%), Fiat (-3.4%), DS (-3.1%), Citroën (-1.5%) and Jaguar (-0.4%) are in decline.

The overview for 2023

Improved Deteriorated Tesla (+56.9%)

Lexus (+53.6%)

Alfa Romeo (+52.1%)

Suzuki (+41.6%)

Cupra (+40.9%)

Smart (+30.8%)

Mazda (+30.2%)

Land Rover (+27.1%)

Skoda (+26.3%)

Nissan (+23.1%)

Jeep (+22.6%) Mitsubishi (-25.1%)

Honda (-9.8%)

Fiat (-3.4%)

DS (-3.1%)

Citroën (-1.5%)

Jaguar (-0.4%)

Ranking by group

If we instead look at the market shares by group in 2023, we see that Volkswagen remains at the top with 25.9% of European registrations , followed by Stellantis (16.6%), the Renault Group (9.7%), the Hyundai Group (8.6%) and the BMW Group with 7.1%. This is followed by the Toyota Group (6.9%), Mercedes-Benz (5.5%), Ford (4.0%) and Tesla (2.9%).