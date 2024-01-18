The Jeep Compass has been given a makeover for the 2024 model year, with the compact SUV being slightly refreshed and further electrified. A decision that brings it in line with the Nissan Qashqai, which has switched to drives that flank petrol engines with more or less small electric units in its third generation.

However, the points of contact between the two SUVs are not only in the engines. The dimensions and space are also comparable. But the differences are there. Starting with the design. That's why we're comparing the Jeep Compass and the Nissan Qashqai here.

The design

Jeep has made subtle tweaks to the exterior design of the Compass, with smooth lines and a front end that does everything it can to increase its presence on the road. The sleek body has overhangs designed for good off-road capability and a ground clearance that increases by a few centimetres on the more specialised versions.

The Nissan Qashqai offers a sharper front end with headlights divided into two segments that converge in the centre. This is joined by taut flanks and an angular rear end. Overall, we see slimmer lines and higher ground clearance, as befits SUVs. But without exaggeration.

Jeep Compass (2024) Nissan Qashqai (2023)

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Jeep Compass 4.4 metres 1.82 metres 1.63 metres 2.63 metres Nissan Qashqai 4.42 metres 1.83 metres 1.62 metres 2.66 metres

The interior

The interior of the Jeep Compass is rational, but of course does not dispense with technology. The instrumentation is digital and is displayed on a 10.25-inch screen. The same applies to the 10.1-inch central monitor in the top versions, which is animated by the Android-based Uconnect 5 software. It is feature-rich, with consistently clear graphics, integrates an advanced voice assistant and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Even wireless.

Jeep Compass (2024) - the interior

There is plenty of space, both for luggage (420 litres in the plug-in version) and for passengers. Even five people can travel well thanks to the regular layout of the rear seat bench, and there are ventilation slots and various charging options for those sitting in the back.

The Qashqai also has a good amount of technology in the interior with two 12.3-inch monitors each for the digital instrumentation and infotainment, although the software is not always very fast and the graphics appear outdated. Of course, there is no lack of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, only the Apple connection is wireless.

The space available in the Nissan is good with more than 500 litres of boot space, while the rear seat bench is comfortable for two people; with three passengers, the person sitting in the middle is at a disadvantage due to the design of the seat and backrest. The Japanese SUV is also not lacking in air vents and USB sockets.

Nissan Qashqai (2023) - the interior

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment display Boot volume Jeep Compass 10.25" 8.4 - 10.1" 420 - 1,233 litres (PHEV)

438 - 1,251 litres (MHEV) Nissan Qashqai 12.3" 8" - 12.3" 504 - 1,582 litres

The engines

As already mentioned, both SUVs are available with electrified engines. But the approach is different. The Jeep Compass is available with the 1.5-litre petrol mild hybrid with 130 PS or the plug-in drive with 190 or 240 PS. The 1.5 is only coupled to front-wheel drive, while the 4xe has an all-wheel-drive layout in which the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine drives the front wheels and an electric motor is coupled to the rear axle. A new generation is planned for 2025, which will be fully electric for the first time.

The Nissan Qashqai also relies on a mild hybrid module - the 1.3-litre with 140 or 158 PS, the latter also with all-wheel drive - and instead of the plug-in hybrid on the e-Power system with 190 PS: An electric motor drives the car, coupled to the front wheels, while the 1.5-litre three-cylinder has the task of charging the 2 kWh lithium-ion battery. A petrol-powered electric SUV that does not need a charging station to recharge itself. The future will be electric for it too, but we don't yet know exactly when it will arrive.

Jeep Compass (2024) Nissan Qashqai (2023)

Model Mild hybrid Plug-in hybrid EREV Jeep Compass 1.5 130 PS 1.3 190 PS

1.3 240 PS n/a Nissan Qashqai 1.3 140 PS

1.3 158 PS n.a. 1.5 190 PS

The prices

Prices for the Jeep Compass start at £34,580 and range up to £44,455 for the 240 PS plug-in in the Trailhawk trim level. The Nissan Qashqai, on the other hand, starts at £27,120 for the Visia mild hybrid with 140 PS and reaches £42,050 for the Tekna+ trim level and e-Power drive.