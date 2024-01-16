In 2024, Land Rover will set a new course. In the direction of electromobility. The all-electric Range Rover will be the first of these. But they have not been idle in Gaydon, and so the new year will also bring an update to the Evoque, which is coming to dealers with its facelift.

So here are Land Rover's new models for 2024:

Range Rover EV

The electric Range Rover can already be pre-ordered and the first details are already available. Off-road capability will not be lost. The first figure announced by the manufacturer is therefore a maximum fording depth of 850 millimetres. The performance will be comparable to that of a V8 derivative and slightly higher. In this case with the 4.4-litre twin-turbo from BMW with 606 PS and a torque of 750 Nm.

The electric Range Rover will be more powerful than the V8 version

The Range Rover will be built on the MLA platform. The introduction of an 800-volt system is also interesting, as it enables high charging and energy management performance. The introduction of dual motorisation is almost a matter of course in view of the four-wheel drive.

Not much more information is available yet. Except that the batteries are to be assembled at the new production centre in Wolverhampton. A battery pack that should reach a three-digit kWh capacity.

Name Range Rover EV Body 5-door SUV Powertrains Electric Release date 2nd half of 2024 (still to be confirmed) prices TBA

Range Rover Evoque

Less sensational, but still substantial, so to speak, is the second new product for 2024: the Range Rover Evoque, which we already saw on the roads outside Paris at the end of October 2023.

The new features include an aesthetic facelift with the new "Velarised" radiator grille and the design of the headlights, which have a different shape with 67 LED elements. The same applies to the rear, but even more so to the interior, where the Evoque does away with two screens in favour of a single, floating display that creates more space on the dashboard.

Range Rover Evoque with a new design

On the technical side, the Range Rover Evoque facelift confirms a fully electrified range. The flagship model is the plug-in hybrid P300e (AWD automatic) with 1.5-litre petrol and electric drive with a total of 309 PS. The 14.9 kWh battery can be charged with direct current.

The petrol engines, both with mild hybrid technology, automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, are the P160 and the P250, the former using the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder as the plug-in, but with 160 PS, whilst the latter is based on the 2.0-litre four-cylinder with 249 PS.

The mild-hybrid diesels are powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel, in the versions D165 with 163 PS (front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive) and D200 with 204 PS (all-wheel drive).