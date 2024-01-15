The new Lancia Ypsilon is on the home straight. The official launch is scheduled for 14 February and preparations are in full swing. This includes the production of advertising content that will run on the brand's digital channels and perhaps also on television.

Filming is currently taking place in Lombardy, and the first photo of the rear end that a photographer from the ANSA agency got hold of on Saturday 13 January is from the set in Milan. Perhaps it wasn't a good idea to shoot in a large square in the city ...

Although the leak initially looked like a slip-up by security staff protecting the car from prying smartphones, the flood of photos and videos that spread on social media over the weekend leaves little doubt.

Lancia wanted to give Italians an unofficial preview of its newborn model. To get people talking about the future Ypsilon as much as possible and mark the beginning of a new era for a special brand that until a few years ago seemed doomed.

It is interesting to note that the production model keeps surprisingly many of the styling promises that were conceptually anticipated by the Pu+Ra HPE prototype, which we remind you of with this photo below.

Apart from the typical proportions of a small car with a length of just over four metres, the round rear lights, which are clearly inspired by those of the Lancia Stratos, and the LANCIA emblem, which has been moved from its classic position on the tailgate to the area behind the door handles, are striking. As on the Renault Clio, the latter are well concealed.

The tailgate also features the new lettering developed for the Ypsilon, above which the brand name appears in capital letters. The rear lights also remind us a little of the blessed Alfa Romeo MiTo. Incidentally, Alfa will be presenting its new short goods in April with the Milano.

The new front end, which has already been seen in a few prototype photos and our own renderings, is emphasised by a new radiator grille with illuminated LED slats.

In the following pictures, taken by our reader Alberto Montalbetti near Piazza Affari in Milan, you can get a very good look at the interior, which is characterised by a central disc-shaped section.

The pictures show practically everything about the styling of the new Lancia. Technically, the Ypsilon is based on other Stellantis Group models such as the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa or the Peugeot 208, with which it shares a platform (the so-called CMP) and basic mechanics. It is probably not without reason that the 208 and Corsa were only recently revised.

We therefore expect a similar range of engines for both the electric version, which is equipped with a battery with a nominal capacity of 54 kWh and a permanent magnet synchronous motor (front-wheel drive) with 156 PS, and for the traditional combustion version with a 48V mild hybrid engine with 136 PS.

In 2025, unless confirmed or denied, a sporty, purely electric HF all-wheel drive version with 240 PS and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds should also appear. It will definitely be interesting to keep an eye on this information, given the rumours that Lancia is looking to re-enter the rally world, perhaps with a Rally2.

What is certain, however, is that the new Lancia Ypsilon will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Zaragoza, Spain.

While we wait to see what the complete interior looks like, we should remember that the new Ypsilon will be equipped with some innovations. In particular, with a new infotainment system called S.A.L.A , which, according to the manufacturer's statements in recent months, promises a more advanced voice control system, as already demonstrated by other car manufacturers. It will be possible to control the audio, air conditioning and interior lighting as well as the navigation system.

Will the new Lancia Ypsilon's software be able to be updated "over the air" along with the powertrain over time? And whether there will be future integration with AI? It remains exciting ...