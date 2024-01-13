Genesis, the premium brand of the Hyundai Group, has only been represented in Europe for a few years, but its models are already a real alternative to the traditional premium saloons and SUVs. However, sales figures in UK are rather low. The manufacturer was able to sell just 1,362 units in 2023.

Nevertheless, the South Koreans are of course continuing to work hard o the future of Genesis. What are the next models to be launched in 2024? Let's find out ...

So here are the new Genesis models expected for 2024:

Genesis GV80

Among the first Genesis models to be updated in 2024 is the GV80. The large Korean SUV will be revised in terms of design and equipment, while the engines will remain unchanged. The redesigned GV80 remains equipped with the 300 bhp 2.5-litre turbo petrol engine. There is also new upholstery and new body colours. Prices currently start at £60,525. How and whether they will change is not yet known.

Name Genesis GV80 Body SUV Powertrains Petrol and diesel Release date 1st half of 2024 Prices TBA

Genesis GV80 Coupé

It has not yet been officially announced for Europe, but given the success of the SUVs with the sleek rear end, it is very likely that the GV80 Coupe will also be launched in our latitudes.

With a length of 4.97 metres and a width of 1.98 metres, the dimensions of the coupé are almost identical to those of the "normal" GV80. Despite the different proportions, the height does not change either, remaining at 1.71 metres for both models.

In North America, only the all-wheel drive version with a 300 bhp 2.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine with electric turbocharger with over 400 bhp will be sold.

Name Genesis GV80 Coupé Body SUV coupé Powertrains Petrol Release date 2nd half of 2024 Prices TBA

Genesis G90

A direct competitor to the Mercedes S-Class, Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series, the G90 (not sold in the UK) is the largest Genesis in the model range. Measuring 5.28 metres in length, the Korean flagship has a style that is strongly related to that of the other models, starting with the design of the front and rear headlights.

The Genesis offers a interior with plenty of upholstery and technology. In addition to the two 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard, two more are mounted on the headrests of the front seats to entertain the rear passengers.

In Europe, the G90 is sold exclusively with the 3.5-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine with 409 bhp.