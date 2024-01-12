We already suspected that a new Abarth model could appear in 2024 that is larger and more powerful than the current Abarth 500e. Naturally, we immediately thought of the new Fiat 600e as the basis.

And it looks like we weren't wrong, as the Italian company has now confirmed the production of the most powerful model in its history with 237 bhp (177 kW) of power, the result of a collaboration between Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport. Although the name 600e is not mentioned anywhere, everything points to it being the 600e. Full stop.

So far only official images of prototypes have been released, which can be seen in the gallery below, but looking at the design of the car and its five-door configuration, there seems to be little doubt as to which model has been used as a base.

Gallery: Abarth 600e first teaser photos

As well as confirming the performance figures, it looks like there will also be changes to the chassis. According to the information, Abarth will use a new platform based on the familiar eCMP, which will then be renamed Perfo-eCMP. In addition to the suspension upgrades, it appears that a unique limited slip differential has been developed to meet the needs of the electric car. This is joined by special braking equipment with larger disc diameters.

Only one motor is mentioned in this initial information, which suggests that it will be a single-axle (front-wheel) drive.

There is also talk of new tyres (without naming the supplier) that have been developed thanks to the experience gained in Formula E. We suspect that it is DS Automobiles, Stellantis' only partner in the championship. The tyres are made of a compound, which is softer on the outside and in the centre and should offer better cornering grip and greater range while reducing rolling noise.

More details? Well ... apart from the rear spoiler, which can be seen in some photos, Abarth has only revealed that the interior will offer sporty seats with strong lateral support, which should also be comfortable thanks to the use of a foam compound.