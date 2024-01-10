The early 2000s were characterised by the smart. The German subcompact car conquered the European market with its ultra-compact, city-friendly dimensions and relatively favourable price. It is therefore not surprising that many manufacturers of the time responded with models such as the Peugeot 1007 or the Toyota Aygo.

In addition to the Aygo, the Japanese manufacturer also presented the strange Endo concept, an even more compact model with a number of futuristic solutions. Parts of the design later found their way into the small Toyota iQ.

The city is its habitat

The Endo was designed by Toyota's European design centre ED2 in France and presented for the first time at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2005. Its design catches the eye: square lines and curves intersect in the small body, which is 3 metres long, 1.69 metres wide and 1.52 metres high.

Toyota Endo Concept (2005) Toyota Endo Concept – der Fond

Figures that are not too far removed from those of the smart fortwo, but which, in contrast to the German model, are reflected in a larger, more practical and high-tech interior. On board, the flat screen, which stretches across the entire dashboard and is somewhat reminiscent of the modern Hyperscreen from Mercedes-Benz, is striking.

Four-seater with compromises

Inside, the Toyota is more of a 2+2, with two full-size front seats and two small rear seats suitable for children or adults - but only for short journeys. Note that these two seats are not upholstered (to gain a few centimetres of space), which suggests not exactly first-class comfort.

Toyota Endo Concept – das Cockpit

In any case, they are very practical, as the seats also serve as real swivel tables on which luggage can be better stored when there are no passengers on board.

Access is also easy thanks to the doors, which open like scissors. We don't know which engine the Toyota was fitted with, but it is possible that it was the same as in the Aygo of the time, which was available with a 68 PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 55 PS 1.4-litre diesel.