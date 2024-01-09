Subaru's presence in Europe will be strengthened in 2024 with the arrival of new models. Firstly, there is the new Subaru Crosstrek, which will be in the garages of the first customers after its premiere at the end of 2023, followed by new arrivals that have not yet been officially confirmed, such as the new Subaru Forester and the new Subaru Impreza. In other EU markets, the BRZ is also appearing in the programme for the first time. That's why it can honour our title.

Here are the new Subaru models for 2024:

Subaru Crosstrek

The Subaru Crosstrek has just taken the place of the previous Subaru XV and is expected to reach the majority of deliveries in 2024. The 4.49 metre long SUV remains true to the general philosophy of the XV, but represents a significant evolution of it in terms of design, equipment and technology - starting with the 134 bhp 2.0-litre e-Boxer mild hybrid engine, Symmetrical AWD all-wheel drive and Lineartronic CVT automatic transmission.

Subaru Crosstrek

The many new features of the Subaru Crosstrek include a 10 per cent increase in structural rigidity, a 50 per cent reduction in background noise, a new 11.6-inch display in the dashboard and the enhanced Eyesight driver assistance system with stereo camera and additional monocular camera.

Name . Subaru Crosstrek Body 5-door SUV Powertrains Petrol mild hybrid Release date 27 January 2024 Prices from £34,290

Subaru Forester

Although not yet officially confirmed, the sixth generation of the Subaru Forester, which has just been unveiled at the Los Angeles Motor Show, could be coming to Europe as early as 2024. The 4.65 metre long Japanese SUV has always been one of the highlights in the Subaru range and could soon be available in this country too.

Subaru Forester

The new Subaru Forester has a modern exterior and interior design and features a vertical 11.6-inch display, a boot capacity of up to 2,106 litres and all the new features of the Eyesight package for safety and ADAS. The 148 bhp 2.0-litre e-Boxer is still expected as the engine, which will continue to be combined with all-wheel drive and CVT automatic transmission.

Name Subaru Forester Body 5-door SUV Powertrains Petrol mild hybrid Release date Between 2024 and 2025 Prices TBA

Subaru Impreza

The new Subaru Impreza, also a sixth generation, made its debut in the USA more than a year ago. In Europe, however, it was only seen in a few countries. The year 2024 could be the year in which the revised five-door model, which brings with it some new styling and equipment improvements, appears in more European markets. In Germany, it will be in dealerships at the same time as the new Crosstrek from 27 January.

Subaru Impreza

The new Impreza features the 11.6-inch Starlink multimedia plus system and the ubiquitous further development of the driver assistance package EyeSight, as well as Asymmetrical AWD all-wheel drive, Lineartronic CVT transmission and the mild hybrid 2.0-litre e-Boxer engine with 134 bhp. In Germany, the price starts at €34,990.