The premiere of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is drawing ever closer. The French small electric car is one of the most eagerly awaited models of 2024 and will be on show for the first time on 26 February at the Geneva Motor Show. The company has been taking pre-orders since December 2023 and revealed some aesthetic details of the production model at the same time. What could it look like in full? We imagine it.

Homage to the predecessor

Our rendering is based on the prototype photos from recent months and the details shown in the teasers. Another important source of inspiration is, of course, the concept presented in 2021, from which the production Renault 5 will take its general styling.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (2024) als Rendering von Motor1.com

Our graphic reconstruction shows a front end full of character, with the shape of the headlights and grille reminiscent of the original Renault model that was sold very successfully throughout Europe in the 70s and 80s. The bumper is box-shaped, with rectangular elements above the number plate and square position lights at the corners.

The wheel arches are curved, while the contrasting tinted mini skirts add dynamism to the side. On the bonnet we find the graphic with the number "5" and an indicator light for the charging status, while the rear is characterised by vertical tail lights and the central trim strip with the number "5".

52 kWh battery and its own avatar

With a length of 3.92 metres, the Renault 5 shares around 70 per cent of its components with the Clio and Captur and is based on the CMF-B EV platform. Equipped with a 52-kWh battery, the Renault 5 will later also be available in a more affordable 40-kWh version. In the first case, the range should be around 249 miles (400 kilometres), while the variant with a smaller battery could stop at around 186 miles (300 km).

The Reno Avatar, which helps the driver interact with the vehicle's infotainment system, will characterise the technology on board the vehicle. The price? From around €25,000 or approximately £22,000.