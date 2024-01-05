Mitsubishi is currently revamping its entire product range for Europe. Deliveries of the new Colt (a Japanese version of the Renault Clio) and the new ASX (the Japanese Renault Captur) have already begun or are still pending in other countries. This is why one of the models also appears on the cover picture. For 2024, however, we also expect two real newcomers throughout the EU - the Outlander and the L200.

Here are Mitsubishi's new products for 2024:

Mitsubishi Outlander

The fourth generation of the Mitsubishi Outlander is coming to Europe in early 2024 - in a plug-in hybrid version. The 4.71 metre long Japanese all-wheel-drive SUV uses a 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops a total of 252 PS with the help of an electric motor.

The transmission is an automatic and the 20 kWh battery gives the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV an electric range of 87 km (54 miles) and a combined WLTP consumption of 1.5 l/100 km (188.3 mpg UK). The Active Yaw Control (AYC) all-wheel drive system transmits the drive power variably to the two axles.

Name Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Body Mid-size SUV Engine Plug-in hybrid Release date Launch 2024 Prices TBA

Mitsubishi L200

The Mitsubishi L200 is the Japanese manufacturer's classic 1-tonne pick-up, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary with the sixth generation presented and should soon be seen in Europe following its debut in its home country in early 2024.

We are talking about the new commercial vehicle with a 5.26 metre long body, which has a lowered and lightened platform and is currently available in some Asian markets with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive Super Select 4WD-II and Easy Select 4WD. The engine is the 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel with an output of 150, 184 and 204 PS, with manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.