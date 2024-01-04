Old-school off-road vehicles. There aren't many left. The Land Rover Defender and the Ineos Grenadier are among the last survivors of a segment that today increasingly consists of SUVs. In other words, models that are in any case sublime and imposing, but less inclined to move off the tarmac.

These two off-roaders are related in some ways, as the Ineos - according to CEO Jim Ratcliffe - is a kind of "true" heir to the former Defender. Let the competition between the two British adventurers begin ...

The exterior

Short, medium or long? With the Defender, you can choose the body you prefer. The Land Rover is available in the 90, 110 and 130 variants, with the first being 4.58 metres long, the second 5.02 metres and the third 5.36 metres. Width and height remain unchanged at around 2 metres.

Land Rover Defender 110 Ineos Grenadier Trailmaster

Apart from the different proportions, the aesthetics remain the same, with a clearly recognisable front end characterised by round LED headlights cut into the upper section. The front and rear undercarriage guards immediately give the impression of ruggedness, while the grey plastic inserts on the side make it clear that the Defender remains a true off-roader. The Defender can therefore also count on a ground clearance of 29 cm, a wading capability of 90 cm, numerous driving modes and a well-tuned chassis that set the Land Rover apart from comfortable SUVs.

A chassis with longitudinal beams, a two-speed Tremec gearbox, two locking differentials (in addition to the central one) and a monocoque body made of galvanised steel and aluminium: these are the main features of the Grenadier. Apart from the shapes, which are very similar to the "old" Defender, the off-road vehicle from Ineos also offers a lot of substance.

Land Rover Defender 130 Ineos Grenadier Trailmaster

Unlike the Land Rover, the dimensions are not variable: it is 4.90 metres long, 1.93 metres wide and 2.04 metres high. The ground clearance of 26.4 cm is not outstanding (but you can work with the aftermarket), but the wading capacity is 80 cm and the standard tyres are ready for anything. The equipment and behaviour of the Grenadier also change depending on the variant, with the Trailmaster being even more off-road oriented, while the Fieldmaster is somewhat more civilised.

Model Length (m) Width (m) Height (m) Wheelbase (m) Land Rover Defender 90/110/130 4.58/5.02/5.36 2.00 1.97 2.59 (90)/3.02 (110 & 130) Ineos Grenadier 4.90 m 1.93 2.04 2.92

The interior

Upholstery, panelling and assembly are of high quality in the Defender, especially in the upper area of the dashboard and the centre tunnel. In the lower area and the doors, however, we find hard plastic, also to facilitate cleaning after a day in the mud. Storage compartments and grab handles are a must for an off-road vehicle of this type, while the raised part of the controls for the air conditioning and gear lever make driving more comfortable.

The instrument panel is fully digital and the PiviPro infotainment system offers everything you need in terms of connectivity and navigation. The latter can even utilise What3Words mapping.

Land Rover Defender – das Cockpit Ineos Grenadier – das Cockpit

What changes from one Land Rover body to another are the seats (from five to eight) and the boot space. The capacity ranges from 297 litres in the 90 to 1,094 litres in the 130 (by folding down the third row of seats).

The cabin of the Grenadier appears to be modelled on the world of aviation. Both on the roof and on the dashboard there are numerous buttons and switches of the "old school", with which the desired function can be activated immediately without a lot of bells and whistles. Nevertheless, the right technology is on board, with a central 12.3-inch touch display that can be used to control DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as navigation.

Land Rover Defender 130 – die Sitzanordnung Ineos Grenadier – der Kofferraum

In terms of practicality, the Ineos has six grab handles, six cup holders and an impressive load volume. There are also a dozen anchoring points in the boot to secure equipment and luggage.

Model Digital instrumentation Infotainment system Boot volume Land Rover Defender 12.3" 11.4" 296 litres (minimum volume behind the third row of the 130) - 2,078 litres (maximum volume 130) Ineos Grenadier - 12.3" 463 - 1,454 litres

The engines

The Defender's engine range is extremely diverse. The Land Rover is available with non-electrified petrol engines such as the 500 and 525 PS 5.0-litre V8, the 400 PS petrol mild hybrid and the 404 PS petrol plug-in hybrid. There is also a large selection of diesels (all mild-electrified): The 3.0-litre six-cylinder is available with 200, 250 and 300 PS. The transmission is always an eight-speed automatic for all engines and all bodies.

Land Rover Defender 90 Ineos Grenadier

The Grenadier offers a choice of two six-cylinder engines, both from BMW. You can opt for the 286 PS 3.0-litre petrol engine or the 250 PS 3.0-litre diesel. Here, too, there is only one choice of transmission, namely an eight-speed automatic.

Model Petrol Diesel Land Rover Defender 5.0 V8 500 PS (130) 5.0 V8 525 PS (90 and 110) 3.0 6-cylinder mild hybrid with 400 PS 2.0 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid with 404 PS 3.0 6-cylinder mild hybrid with 200, 250 and 300 PS Ineos Grenadier 3.0 286 PS 3.0 249 PS

The prices

The Defender price list starts at £51,745 for the 90 D250 with 250 PS mild hybrid diesel and ranges from £117,475 for the 130 with V8 engine and £117,750 for the 110 with V8 in the special Carpathian Edition.

The Grenadier series is much simpler: all estate versions are offered at the same price of £76,000, excluding accessories. The situation is different with the Utility Wagon, which is sold as a 2- or 5-seater and starts at £64,500.