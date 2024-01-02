Having renewed and completed its range of utility and compact cars, including electric cars, Opel/Vauxhall is preparing to do the same for SUVs in 2024. In fact, over the next 12 months, the company will unveil the new generations of the two models that inaugurated its new direction from General Motors to PSA (later transformed into Stellantis), namely the Crossland and Grandland.

The lightning bolt manufacturer, which in the meantime has started marketing the facelifted version of the Corsa, is preparing major innovations for the two models that will flank the Mokka.

Opel/Vauxhall's main innovations for 2024:

Opel/Vauxhall Corsa

The Opel/Vauxhall Corsa facelift aligns it with the carmaker's new image by introducing the Vizor front end and updating the interior with the Pure Panel. Introduced in May and available for order from October, the facelifted Corsa has already started to arrive at dealerships.

Opel Corsa restyling

The Opel/Vauxhall Corsa range offers a classic 75 PS 1.2-litre petrol and the new 100 PS 1.2-litre mild hybrid with manual or automatic transmission. There are also changes to the electric Corsa-e variant, which retains the 136 PS engine and 50 kWh battery (239 mile/385 kilometre range), but also debuts a 156 PS version with 54 kWh battery and more than 249 mile (400 km) range.

Name Opel/Vauxhall Corsa and Corsa-e Bodystyle Utility Engines Petrol and electric Arrival date Already on the market Prices From £19,275

Opel/Vauxhall Crossland 2024

The German brand's new urban SUV will be significantly larger than its predecessor and will sport a more modern and attractive design. A big improvement in interior and boot space is also expected, although the current model is one of the most practical small SUVs on the market.

Opel Crossland 2024, our exclusive rendering

According to rumours, the range should initially remain dual-engined, i.e. offer both traditional, but electrified, engines and electric variants. For the former, the new 1.2-litre turbo mild hybrid with up to 130 PS is likely to be used, for the latter the same powertrain as the Mokka-e is likely to be adopted, with a 156 PS engine and a 54 kWh battery allowing a range of around 249 miles (400 km).

Name Opel/Vauxhall Crossland Bodystyle SUV Engines Petrol electrified and electric Arrival date Spring 2024 (launch) Pricing -

Opel/Vauxhall Grandland

Very little is known so far about the new Opel/Vauxhall Grandland. In fact, no test prototypes have been seen in camouflage. Again, rumours speak of a major change in both styling and size, to the extent that it could become the brand's flagship, pending the new Manta, which will be produced in Melfi from 2025 and will be based on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform.

The same architecture will be used for the new Grandland, which will be used for the first time by the new Peugeot 3008 and designed to accommodate both thermal and 100% electric powertrains. We do not know if this Opel/Vauxhall will offer both options or if it will only be pure electric. It is expected to be built at the Eisenach plant in Germany.