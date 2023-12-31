Given the small size and exclusivity of the product range, new Rolls-Royce models are relatively rare. The year 2024 will be no exception, as the only premiere date in the calendar concerns the facelift of the Cullinan, as the SUV has been on the market for almost six years without any significant revisions.

However, the Spectre will also finally hit the road in 2024. It is the company's first electric model and is already in production. The first examples have already been handed over, but deliveries won't really start until next year.

Here are the Rolls-Royce innovations for 2024:.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

The Spectre is a large coupe with four seats that is 5.45 metres long, 2.08 metres wide and 1.56 metres high, with a wheelbase of 3.21 metres. The weight is just under 3 tonnes, of which 700 kg is accounted for by the batteries, which have a capacity of 102 kWh. So this is the formula that Rolls-Royce has chosen for its first all-electric car.

Rolls-Royce Spectre (2024)

So compared to a year ago, there is a little more information: The car confirms a WLTP range of 303 to 323 miles (488 to 520 kilometres), a power output of 577 bhp and an impressive torque of 900 Nm, a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h) and a 195 kW DC fast charging system.

Name Rolls-Royce Spectre Body Coupé Engines Electric Release date End of 2023 - beginning of 2024 Prices From approx. £350,000

Rolls-Royce Cullinan facelift

If it were an ordinary car, it would be time to talk about a new generation six years after its launch, but for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, one of the British manufacturer's best-selling models, it is only now time for a facelift that promises to be rather light.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan (2024) - Prototype with facelift

The photos of camouflaged prototypes from 2023 show a lower section with redesigned air intakes, while the upper section, the radiator grille and the headlights remain confidential. No indiscretions in the interior or mechanics, although the latter is unlikely to change for the time being. The 6.75-litre V12 with 563 or 591 bhp will therefore remain in the Cullinan and will not be altered by electrification.