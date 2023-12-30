Length: 4,701 mm

Width: 1,866 mm

Height: 1,674 mm

Wheelbase: 2,701 mm

Boot capacity: min. 587 litres/max. 1,634 litres (e:PHEV: 617 litres/1,710 litres)

The Honda CR-V has been on the European market since the end of the 1990s. The current model is now the sixth generation and, as with many of its competitors, the series began life as an SUV with city dimensions. From generation to generation, the CR-V then became larger, more comfortable and technically more sophisticated, but always retained its five-seater configuration.

Today, the Honda is exclusively a hybrid vehicle and comes in two different versions: It is available as a full hybrid and, for the first time, as a plug-in hybrid. The curious thing is that this version not only has more electric reserves, but also a larger boot volume.

The dimensions

The dimensions of the Honda CR-V have grown quite a bit compared to the previous model: the length has increased by a good 10 centimetres to 4.70 metres, the width by 11 millimetres (from 1,855 to 1,866 millimetres), while the height has dropped by 1.5 centimetres to 1.67 metres. The wheelbase has grown by 4 centimetres and is now 2.70 metres.

Honda CR-V (2023)

Spaciousness and luggage compartment

The Honda has therefore grown and if it was already comfortable before, it is even more so today: the rear doors can be opened at an angle of up to 90 degrees, there is plenty of knee room and the headroom is not cramped. The only uncomfortable place is in the centre of the rear, as the backrest has an integrated armrest and the wide centre tunnel somewhat restricts the freedom of the feet.

Honda CR-V (2023) – der Fond Honda CR-V (2023) – der Kofferraum

The boot is large, well finished, well equipped and also benefits from the extra space. In the full hybrid version called e:HEV, the battery takes up the entire underbody, but the capacity has increased compared to the previous model, from 497 to 587 litres and up to 1,634 with the rear seats folded down. The e:PHEV variant (i.e. the plug-in hybrid) has a different layout for the electric section and saves a little double floor space. This means that the 617 to 1,719 litres fit into the boot.

As already mentioned, both drives of the Honda CR-V are hybridised and therefore equipped with automatic transmission. The only variable is the all-wheel drive, which is optional for the e:HEV model in the basic configuration and standard in the top model, while all-wheel drive is standard for the PHEV motorisation. The power output is the same at 181 bhp, but the e:PHEV can drive up to 50 miles (82 kilometres) on electric power alone.

Motorisation Power output Fuel consumption Drive system e:HEV (AWD) 181 BHP Petrol Front or all-wheel drive, automatic transmission e:PHEV AWD 181 BHP Petrol/electric All-wheel drive, automatic transmission

Competitors of a similar size

There are numerous medium-sized off-road vehicles with a length of around 4.70 metres on the market. And they remain so, even if you limit yourself to vehicles with hybrid drive. Full hybrids are rarer, but they do exist.

Model Length (in metres) Boot capacity (in litres) Honda CR-V e:HEV 4.70 587 Nissan X-Trail E-Power 4.68 575 Hyundai Santa Fe 4.79 634 Kia Sorento HEV 4.81 809

And here are the far more numerous competitors of the rechargeable model: