Although Peugeot and Renault have always been competitors, the two companies have worked together on more than one occasion. Especially in the area of engines. Perhaps the best-known result of this alliance dates back to 1974 and the V6 PRVs, in which Volvo was also involved, hence the abbreviation PRV. But in reality, the number of engine families resulting from another collaboration is far greater.

The Peugeot-Renault co-operation began in the late 1960s with a series of small engines, which were followed about ten years later by the so-called Douvrin units, named after the location of the Peugeot plant where they were produced together with the PRVs.

Also with turbo

The Douvrin engines were a four-cylinder family with 2- and 2.2-litre petrol engines and a 2.1 diesel engine, which were used in various models from both manufacturers and lent to other brands. All had aluminium crankcases and cylinder heads, a single camshaft and two valves per cylinder, with the exception of some special versions of the petrol engines with three valves (two intake and one exhaust valve).

The 2.0 had an effective cubic capacity of 1,995 cm³. The first engine to go into production was a carburettor version with an output of 103 to 110 PS, which was initially installed in the Renault 20 and then came under the bonnets of the Citroën CX and Renault 18, 25, Fuego and Espace. A version throttled down to 80 hp was intended for the Trafic and Master commercial vehicles as well as two small off-road vehicles from Cournil and Auoverland.

Renault 21 Turbo (1987)

The version with electronic injection, of which the most powerful versions produced up to 120 PS, was intended for the Renault 21, 25 and Safrane (for which Renault also offered the version with three valves per cylinder and up to 140 PS), the first and second generation of the Espace and the Peugeot 505. The turbocharged version with 175 PS was finally offered for the Renault 21 in 1987 and reduced to 162 PS in 1992 with the introduction of the catalytic converter.

Peugeot 505 2.0 GTI (1984)

The 2.2

The 2.2-litre version with 2,155 cm3 was achieved by extending the stroke up to 89 mm. Apart from the basic version with 115 PS, which was used in the Renault 20 and the Citroën CX, all other engines were equipped with an electronic fuel injection system. The output ranged from 95 to 100 PS for the Trafic and Master vans and up to 120, 130 and 140 PS for the Renault Espace, 25, Safrane and Peugeot 505.

Renault Fuego Turbo D (1984)

The 2.1 diesel

The diesel version was derived from the 2.2, with a slightly reduced stroke (86 mm) and an effective displacement of 2,068 cm³. The construction was still made of aluminium, but with cast iron cylinder liners and indirect injection. The first naturally aspirated version had an output of 60 to 72 PS and was used in the Renault 18, 20, 21 and 25; it was also supplied to AMC, with whom Renault had agreed a collaboration, for the Jeep CJ-7 destined for the European markets.

Renault 21 Turbo D (1988)

Two turbocharged variants were also derived from this: The first had a Garrett turbocharger and was offered with outputs between 80 and 90 PS in numerous models: from the Renault Fuego to the 18, 20, 21, 25, 30 and Safrane through to vans. The first generation of the Jeep Cherokee sold in Europe was also equipped with it from 1985 to 1993. Rarer was the 92 PS turbo version with variable geometry, which appeared in the Espace in 1995, but was only offered for two years.