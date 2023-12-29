"All Fiat models can potentially have an Abarth version, but it doesn't make sense to produce one for every model." Those were the words of Olivier Francois, the number one boss of Abarth and Fiat, just over a year ago. It is difficult, but not impossible, to work out which Fiats will not get a more powerful version and which models will be made sportier.

This includes the Fiat 600, which will become an Abarth 600 in 2024, with different styling and changes to the engine, equipment and more. This is what it will look like.

Electric only

According to the brand's plans, the Abarth 600 will only be available in an electric version. This is because Abarth will no longer be launching any new models with a combustion engine, so the 1.2 litre mild hybrid with a few extra horsepower is not to be expected.

Abarth 600 (2024) as rendering from Motor1.com

The subject of the changes will therefore only be the 600e, for which an increase in performance is primarily planned but without exaggeration. Indeed, the Abarth 600e will follow the example of the 500, whose power has increased from the 116 bhp of the Fiat version to 153 bhp. Considering that the Fiat 600e already has 154 bhp, its Abarth variant could reach 200 bhp.

Of course, more power also means better acceleration from 0 to 62 mph. And the top speed may also be improved. Incidentally, the Fiat model manages the sprint in 9 seconds, the top speed is limited at 93 mph (150 km/h). And then there is the question of sound ...

The styling

The Abarth 600 will not distort the aesthetics of the Fiat version by updating some of its details with sportier but not too exaggerated elements. Of course there will be no lack of specific colours such as the "Acid Green" that we show you today on the rendering.

Fiat 600e - the interior

The same goes for the interior where we will find sports seats with an integrated headrest, some modified details and special graphics for the digital instruments and infotainment.