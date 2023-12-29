The big moment has arrived: The Fiat product range does not promise many new products for 2024. The focus is on quality rather than quantity. Next year will see the completion of the long road to the electric successor of the Panda, five years after the presentation of the Centoventi concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. In addition, the Fiat brand will add the hybrid version of the 600 to its range in Italy.

Here are Fiat's new products for 2024:

Fiat Panda-e

Just over six months to go until the debut of the model that promises to be a real revolution for the company: the new Fiat Panda, which is set to become the brand's first truly affordable electric car. It will be built on the Smart Car platform, which is set to spawn no fewer than seven new models for the major Stellantis brands, one of which has already been unveiled - the new Citroën C3.

Fiat Pandae (2024)

Otherwise, not much is known about the new electric Fiat Panda, apart from the expected unveiling date, which will most likely be on 11 July, when the company's 125th anniversary will be celebrated. It is also known that it will be produced in Serbia, at the Kragujevac plant, and will have a base price of less than €25,000 (approx. £22,000). However, the current Panda will continue to be produced until 2026 and could be renamed Pandina.

Name Fiat Panda-e (still to be confirmed) Body 5-door small car Engine type Electric Release date July 2024 (premiere) Price from approx. €25,000 (estimate)

Fiat 600 Hybrid

It will arrive in the first half of 2024, but can already be ordered from mid-November ... at least in Italy: the Fiat 600 Hybrid, which was presented a few months after the all-electric 600e, is one of the first models from the Stellantis Group to bring the new, advanced mild hybrid system onto the road. Will the model also come to the UK? We do not yet have any official information on this. But we strongly assume so.

Fiat 600 Hybrid

It combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 99 bhp with an electric system powered by a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. The transmission is a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox into which the 21 kW electric motor is integrated. Fiat has announced a reduction in CO 2 emissions of around 15 per cent compared to a comparable non-electrified engine.