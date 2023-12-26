The AC Cobra is a must-have for anyone who loves American cars. It is a true icon of made-in-the-USA sportiness from the 1960s, an era rich in muscle cars that became legends of stars and stripes motoring.

Not surprisingly, many of these models have been brought back to life in modern remakes, such as the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. The same was true of the Cobra, which was given a new lease on life in 2004 with the Ford Shelby Cobra Concept.

GT chassis

Presented at the Detroit International Auto Show, the prototype is a clear homage to the original model launched in 1961. Created by the Ford Advanced Product Creation team in just five months, the Shelby has timeless lines that blend a retro look with modern forms.

Ford Shelby Cobra Concept (2004)

However, the modern Cobra has more massive and muscular proportions, while retaining elements characteristic of its predecessor, such as the large radiator grille, side air intakes and small rear lights. Its chassis is based on that of the Ford GT, modified to accommodate the concept's front mid-engine position.

Other elements from the GT can be found on the Shelby, such as the suspension and several chassis components.

Gone is the V8, gone is the V10

Unlike the original model, which was fitted with a V8, the 2004 Shelby is equipped with a 6.4-litre V10 producing 645 bhp and 679 Nm of torque. According to figures at the time, this engine enabled the Cobra to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in less than 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h). All in all, the performance of a modern supercar, for a car that unfortunately only remained an incredible one-off.

Il V10 della Ford Shelby Cobra Concept

Unlike the Mustang and Camaro mentioned above, the Shelby Cobra never became a production model, although it was used in the filming of XXX: State of the Union in 2005, starring rapper Ice Cube.