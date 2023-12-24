Although the new models for 2024 from Volvo have all already been unveiled, they will not go on sale until next year. The Swedish manufacturer has unveiled its two new electric models, the compact EX30 and the flagship EX90. Both can already be ordered. However, it is not yet certain when they will be delivered.

2024 will therefore be an important year for the transition to electromobility, as the diesel engines in the other models will finally be phased out and the focus will be placed more on electrified petrol engines. There is also the possibility of a completely new model - the large EM90, which has only been announced for the Chinese market for the time being, but whose market launch in Europe has not been ruled out.

So here are the new Volvo models for 2024:

Volvo EX30

Volvo's big hit is this SUV, which is even smaller than the XC40 and is fully electric: the Volvo EX30 is just 4.23 metres long and is based on the SEA platform on which Volvo owner Geely has developed various Zeekr and smart models. It is not only well connected, but also has an aggressive business model with a starting price of just over £33,795.

Volvo EX30 preview test by Motor1.com USA

It offers two battery sizes, 49 and 64 kWh. The former is coupled with a 268 bhp electric motor and enables a range of 214 miles (344 km), while the larger battery with the same motor is said to achieve a range of 298 miles (480 km). At the top of the range is the Twin Motor Performance, also with a 64 kWh battery and two motors for 422 bhp, 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds and a range of 280 miles (450 km).

Name Volvo EX30 Body B-SUV Engines Electric, RWD or AWD Release date Spring 2024 Prices from £33,795

Volvo EX90

The Volvo EX90, which was already unveiled and available to order at the end of 2022, is the electric counterpart to the XC90 (which will remain on the market for the time being), although it is based on a completely new design and platform. With a length of 5.04 metres, it has a wheelbase of almost three metres, up to seven seats and bidirectional charging, which allows the battery to be used for other vehicles or connected to a home network. Deliveries are scheduled for the last few days of 2023, but the real start will not be until after 31 December.

Volvo EX90

At launch, the Volvo EX90 offered two twin-motor versions with a 111 kWh battery (107 effective) with an output of 402 bhp for the Standard and 510 bhp for the Performance, but during 2023 the range was expanded to include a base model with a single rear motor (not available in UK) and 276 bhp, bringing the entry-level price below €100,000. The range is 360 miles (580 km).

Name Volvo EX90 Body Full-size SUV Engines Electric, RWD or AWD Release date End of 2023/beginning of 2024 Prices From £96,255

Volvo EM90

Volvo's third new product for 2024 could be something completely unheard of. The company has just launched an elegant and luxurious 5.2 metre long electric MPV on the Chinese market, which it now wants to bring to Europe. The EM90 is based on the Zeekr 009 and has a cosy cabin with six individual seats and a large display anchored in the roof.

Volvo EM90

The version of the Volvo EM90 already on the market has a single electric motor in the rear with 268 bhp, although a two-motor drive would also be available, as offered on the corresponding Zeekr model, and may therefore come later. The battery has a capacity of 116 kWh and achieves an impressive range of 454 miles (730 km) in China, where the homologation cycle is less strict than our WLTP.