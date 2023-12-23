Length: 4,410 mm
Width: 1,834 mm
Height: 1,616 mm
Wheelbase: 2,729 mm
Luggage compartment: min. 435 (385 for 250e) max. 1,195 (1,150)
The Mercedes GLA is the first compact SUV from the three-pointed star and derives from the A-Class: the first generation from 2013 had a profile more similar to that of a raised saloon than a real SUV, while the second, in 2020, modified the proportions slightly by increasing the height and obtaining more internal spaces.
It is, however, one of the 'small' premium SUVs with the most generous dimensions, although this is not matched by an equally generous boot. On the contrary, as can be seen in the table at the end of the article, on paper it is the least spacious.
Mercedes-Benz GLA, the dimensions
The Mercedes-Benz GLA has a length of 4.42 metres (4,419 mm) while the width is just under 1.80 metres (1,796 mm) and the height is just over a metre and a half (1,440 mm). The wheelbase, the distance between the front and rear wheel axles, is an impressive 2.7 metres (2,730 mm).
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2023, la zaga
Mercedes-Benz GLA, roominess and boot space
In terms of dimensions, the rear area of the Mercedes-Benz GLA is quite comfortable: medium space for accessibility, head and legroom, also thanks to the contoured front backrests, a comfortable and well-padded sofa.
Compared to the previous generation, the GLA is 15 mm shorter, 0.1 mm narrower and 104 mm taller, and the wheelbase has also been lengthened by 30 mm. Inside, the cabin is roomier, with more space available in the rear seats, respectively 116 mm for the head, 45 mm in the elbow area and 43 mm for the shoulders. Ground clearance has increased by 9 mm to 143 mm and the front seats are 140 mm higher than in the A-Class W177. Despite this, there is 22 mm more headroom in the front seats compared to the previous model.
Mercedes-Benz GLA, las medidas
Mercedes-Benz GLA, el maletero
As already mentioned, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is not the roomiest of the small premium SUVs, although it is not lacking in practicality: the three-part rear backrest allows for better cargo and passenger handling, but its capacity remains at just 355 litres when rival models approach, and in some cases exceed, 400 litres. This figure drops even further in the plug-in hybrid version, which sees it reduced to just 310.
The Mercedes GLA's engine line-up is, as always, quite extensive: it offers petrol variants with 1.3 and 2.0-litre turbo engines and a 2.0-litre diesel in three variants. The petrol models are all light hybrids, including the 35 AMG version and excluding only the 250 and Plug-in Hybrid and the 45 S AMG. All models have automatic transmission as standard and, for the most powerful models, 4Matic all-wheel drive.
|Engine
|Power
|Power
|Drive
|180 Automatic MHEV
|134 bhp
|Petrol
|Front-wheel drive, automatic transmission
|200 Automatic MHEV
|161 bhp
|Petrol
|Front, automatic transmission
|250 Automatic 4Matic MHEV
|221 bhp
|Petrol
|Front, automatic transmission
|250 and Plug-In
|258 bhp
|Petrol/Electric
|Front, automatic transmission
|35 AMG 4Matic
|302 bhp
|Petrol/Electric
|All-wheel drive, automatic transmission
|45 S AMG 4Matic
|415 bhp
|Petrol/electric
|All-wheel drive, manual transmission
|180 d
|114 bhp
|Diesel
|Front, automatic transmission
|200 d
|148 bhp
|Diesel
|Front, automatic transmission
|220 d
|187 bhp
|Diesel
|Front, automatic transmission
Mercedes-Benz GLA, competitors with similar dimensions
Rivals around 4.4 metres in the premium segment are a small elite because some manufacturers such as Volvo and Lexus do not occupy this segment except with an SUV model. In addition to the German trio of Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW, there are also the newer brands such as DS and Cupra.
- Alfa Romeo Tonale: 4.53 metres
- Audi Q3: 4.34 metres
- BMW X1: 4.50 metres
- Land Rover Evoque: 4.37 metres
- Volkswagen Tiguan: 4.51 metres
- Volvo XC40: 4.43 metres
And these are the 250 and plug-in hybrid's rivals
