Length: 4,410 mm

Width: 1,834 mm

Height: 1,616 mm

Wheelbase: 2,729 mm

Luggage compartment: min. 435 (385 for 250e) max. 1,195 (1,150)

The Mercedes GLA is the first compact SUV from the three-pointed star and derives from the A-Class: the first generation from 2013 had a profile more similar to that of a raised saloon than a real SUV, while the second, in 2020, modified the proportions slightly by increasing the height and obtaining more internal spaces.

It is, however, one of the 'small' premium SUVs with the most generous dimensions, although this is not matched by an equally generous boot. On the contrary, as can be seen in the table at the end of the article, on paper it is the least spacious.

Mercedes-Benz GLA, the dimensions

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has a length of 4.42 metres (4,419 mm) while the width is just under 1.80 metres (1,796 mm) and the height is just over a metre and a half (1,440 mm). The wheelbase, the distance between the front and rear wheel axles, is an impressive 2.7 metres (2,730 mm).

Mercedes-Benz GLA 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA 2023, la zaga

Mercedes-Benz GLA, roominess and boot space

In terms of dimensions, the rear area of the Mercedes-Benz GLA is quite comfortable: medium space for accessibility, head and legroom, also thanks to the contoured front backrests, a comfortable and well-padded sofa.

Mercedes-Benz GLA, los asientos traseros

Compared to the previous generation, the GLA is 15 mm shorter, 0.1 mm narrower and 104 mm taller, and the wheelbase has also been lengthened by 30 mm. Inside, the cabin is roomier, with more space available in the rear seats, respectively 116 mm for the head, 45 mm in the elbow area and 43 mm for the shoulders. Ground clearance has increased by 9 mm to 143 mm and the front seats are 140 mm higher than in the A-Class W177. Despite this, there is 22 mm more headroom in the front seats compared to the previous model.

Mercedes-Benz GLA, las medidas Mercedes-Benz GLA, el maletero

As already mentioned, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is not the roomiest of the small premium SUVs, although it is not lacking in practicality: the three-part rear backrest allows for better cargo and passenger handling, but its capacity remains at just 355 litres when rival models approach, and in some cases exceed, 400 litres. This figure drops even further in the plug-in hybrid version, which sees it reduced to just 310.

The Mercedes GLA's engine line-up is, as always, quite extensive: it offers petrol variants with 1.3 and 2.0-litre turbo engines and a 2.0-litre diesel in three variants. The petrol models are all light hybrids, including the 35 AMG version and excluding only the 250 and Plug-in Hybrid and the 45 S AMG. All models have automatic transmission as standard and, for the most powerful models, 4Matic all-wheel drive.

Engine Power Power Drive 180 Automatic MHEV 134 bhp Petrol Front-wheel drive, automatic transmission 200 Automatic MHEV 161 bhp Petrol Front, automatic transmission 250 Automatic 4Matic MHEV 221 bhp Petrol Front, automatic transmission 250 and Plug-In 258 bhp Petrol/Electric Front, automatic transmission 35 AMG 4Matic 302 bhp Petrol/Electric All-wheel drive, automatic transmission 45 S AMG 4Matic 415 bhp Petrol/electric All-wheel drive, manual transmission 180 d 114 bhp Diesel Front, automatic transmission 200 d 148 bhp Diesel Front, automatic transmission 220 d 187 bhp Diesel Front, automatic transmission

Mercedes-Benz GLA, competitors with similar dimensions

Rivals around 4.4 metres in the premium segment are a small elite because some manufacturers such as Volvo and Lexus do not occupy this segment except with an SUV model. In addition to the German trio of Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW, there are also the newer brands such as DS and Cupra.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: 4.53 metres

Audi Q3: 4.34 metres

BMW X1: 4.50 metres

Land Rover Evoque: 4.37 metres

Volkswagen Tiguan: 4.51 metres

Volvo XC40: 4.43 metres

And these are the 250 and plug-in hybrid's rivals