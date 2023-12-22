2024 will be a real transition year for the Alpine brand, which is looking to the future with renewed ambition, following the announcement of a plan for the arrival of seven new electric models between 2024 and 2030.

Over the next 12 months, the Dieppe-based manufacturer will welcome the latest 'classic' models to its range, with the 2024 family of its A110 sports car, led by the A110 R Turini. But it will also unveil its first 100% electric car, the A290, the sporty variant of the Renault 5.

What's new from Alpine for 2024:

Alpine A110 R Turini and 2024 range

Announced in early December, the A110 range for 2024 is likely to be the last update of the sports car, with the exception of a few final editions to accompany the passing of the baton between this model and its 'battery-powered' successor. The new features encompass the entire family, with updates to brakes, wheels and interior details, and a new top-of-the-range version, the R Turini.

Alpine A110 R Turini 2024

Named after one of the most famous stages of the Monte Carlo Rally, the R Turini is a variant of the A110 R. It is distinguished by its wheel set. It is distinguished by the 18-inch GT Race aluminium wheels in matt black and the aerodynamic kit in carbon fibre. The engine has the same 300 bhp and 340 Nm of torque as the R and, on paper, can exceed 174 mph (280 km/h) top speed.

Name Alpine A110 R Turini and 2024 range Bodystyle Two-seater coupé Engines Petrol Arrival date First quarter 2024 Pricing -

Alpine A290

Previewed last May by the concept carA290_β, Alpine' s first electric car will be a sporty variant of the electric Renault 5 and will arrive in the second half of 2024. In addition to specific aesthetics, it will also receive a technical treatment aimed at making it more fun to drive.

First spy shots of the Alpine A290

The base is more than good, as it features a rear with independent suspension. No details are available yet, but with similar examples like the Abarth 500e in mind, the Alpine A290 may also retain the Renault 5's batteries (in this case the 52 kWh pack). Logically, compared to the R5, the tuning will vary and there could be a 'simulated' mechanical sound. There is talk of two variants, with 270 bhp for the most powerful.