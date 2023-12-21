Mini is unthinkable without John Cooper. The racing driver and engineer planted up to 100 bhp in the original version, and the models named after him became rally series winners. John died in 2000, shortly before the launch of the new BMW Mini. There, his spirit lives on in the form of the powerful "John Cooper Works" versions (JCW).

These most recently produced 228 bhp, and even 302 bhp in the limited JCW GP three-door version. Now two freshly photographed prototypes show that the JCW story will continue with the new Mini presented at the IAA 2023. As a three-door and convertible.

The modified bumper with large grille and rear roof spoiler are already clearly visible on the three-door prototype. This is a completely new model, while the future Cabriolet is only a visually refreshed version of the current fresh-fan model for cost reasons.

New exterior mirrors ensure proximity to the F65, as the new edition of the three-door model with combustion engine is known internally (J01 is the electric version). On the other hand, the headlights and tail lights remain the same, with only a new interior providing a more modern look.

What's going on under the bonnet? Until now, the B48A20 four-cylinder engine from BMW did its work. With an output of 228 bhp in the normal JCW and 302 bhp in the JCW GP. This is unlikely to change too much in the future, except that the GP will probably be dropped. The new Mini JCW Countryman based on the BMW X1 has already been presented. It has 296 bhp.

The new octagonal radiator grille is enhanced by gloss black trim and the new JCW logo, while a more pronounced spoiler and four exhaust tailpipes can be seen at the rear. The wheels are 19 and 20 inches in size, have a special look and are fitted with 245 tyres.

The "small" Mini JCW also gets sports seats and a dashboard in black and red. The circular OLED screen serves as a control centre for various functions, including the selection of the Mini Experience Modes driving modes.