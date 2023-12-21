Sales of urban SUVs (B-SUVs) are driving the market. They are big sellers because they are popular in design, have good technological equipment, fuel-efficient engines and dimensions that are as comfortable in the city as they are adaptable for trips outside the city.

Among the most popular are the Ford Puma and the Jeep Avenger, the latter of which, from spring 2024, will be available with a new hybrid engine, challenging the Ford, which, thanks to its mild hybrid system, has conquered the market in recent years. They are very similar, but at the same time radically different. Let's discover them together in this standing-wheel comparison.

Exterior

The Jeep Avenger is 4.08 metres long, the perfect size (just like the Puma) for getting around town. The body's regular proportions have helped the designers devise crisp, dynamic lines that use ground clearance to give the shape strength. The headlights have a modern look thanks to the contrast with the glossy black parts, with edges and ribs that, in general, from any angle you look at them, highlight the volumes well. It looks solid and robust, exactly what you'd expect from a Jeep.

Stylistically, the Ford Puma follows exactly the opposite path: few sharp edges, rounded shapes and smooth, yet muscular lines. It is about 4.20 metres long and is immediately recognisable by the large front grille and the LED headlights (also standard) in a raised position from which the two bonnet ribs emerge. The design changes so much depending on the chosen trim that it characterises not only the light signature, but also the bumpers, skirts and ground clearance.

Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid 4.08 metres 1.77 metres 1.52 metres 2.55 metres Ford Puma 4.20 metres 1.80 metres 1.53 metres 2.58 metres

Interior

The customer expects compact dimensions from a B-SUV, but he also expects practicality and practicality in the use of space. And here the Jeep Avenger and Ford Puma do not disappoint.

Despite its almost city-car length, the Avenger's regular body shapes enhance the utility of the interior spaces. Roominess is good for four people and the 380-litre boot is generous, even larger than its big brother Renegade's 351-litre boot.

The interior also conveys a sense of robustness thanks to the glossy plastic dashboard. The ambience is enhanced by LED lighting with a choice of eight colours and, overall, the feeling is of a practical and modern environment. The materials are all rigid, both in the passenger compartment and in the tunnel area, as well as in the door panels. In terms of technology, the instrumentation behind the steering wheel is digital and ranges from 7 to 10.25 inches diagonal depending on the trim level, with the latter measuring the same as the central screen.

Jeep Avenger interior

The Ford Puma is longer than the Avenger and this translates not so much into greater rear roominess, as the roof slopes more towards the tail, as into greater load capacity. In fact, the boot is one of the largest in its class with a minimum capacity of 456 litres and also one of the most stylish. In fact, under the floor is the MegaBox, an extra 80-litre watertight compartment that can also be used to carry items up to 1.15 metres high.

Inside, most of the upholstery is in soft-touch plastic alternating with harder ones, and leather upholstery with contrasting stitching is also found in the upper trim levels. On the technology front, the Puma is starting to feel the weight of the years (a mid-cycle restyle is expected in 2024): the central infotainment screen is 8-inch and uses SYNC3 software compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, all combined with 12.3-inch digital instrumentation.

Ford Puma interior

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Boot capacity (litres) Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid 7.0 - 10.25" 10.25" 380 - n.a. litres Ford Puma 12.3" 8.0" 456 - 1,100 litres

Engines

The Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid represents the absolute model of the range, as a light hybrid version was missing in the urban context where urban SUVs are in vogue. This technology is available on a single engine, the same 100 bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that can also be chosen without electric assistance, combined with front-wheel drive and, as standard, a six-speed automatic transmission.

Like Jeep, Ford also has only petrol versions in its line-up, either 'pure' in the case of the ST sports car or electrified light hybrids. Of these there are two options, both 1.0-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol, one with 153 bhp and the 123 bhp EcoBoost Hybrid, which accounts for the vast majority of sales in Europe and which we have considered as being the closest in power to the Avenger. It is only available with front-wheel drive, but is also available with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Model Engine Power Torque Drive Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid 1.2 turbo three-cylinder electric + 100 bhp 205 Nm Front Ford Puma EcoBoost Hybrid 1.0 turbo three-cylinder electric + 123 bhp 170 Nm Front

Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid, la vista trasera Ford Puma, la vista trasera

Pricing

Prices for the Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid start at €25,900 for the Longitude trim and go up to €30,400 for the range-topping Summit version.

At the same level is the Ford Puma EcoBoost Hybrid 123 bhp with prices starting at €27,539 for the entry-level Titanium and rising to €35,200 for the Vivid Ruby Edition. However, unlike the Jeep, it is available with either a manual or automatic transmission.