The year 2024 is just around the corner. It will be a very interesting year for the automotive world, because the models it will bring are many and varied. We therefore wanted to rank them according to the anticipation they will arouse for the European market. This does not mean that other cars - outside of this top 10 - will be any less interesting.

So let's start with some really interesting 'outliers', such as Ferrari with its new Hypercar, the Maserati Quattroporte, but also two spiders that should make more 'accessible' driving pleasure their creed, such as the forthcoming Mazda MX-5 or even the MG Cyberster, which will have to make the critics of the electric car reconsider, but which aroused so much curiosity during the motor shows.

Now, without further ado, here are the 10 most anticipated cars of 2024. Some positions will also include SUVs and crossovers. Nothing earth-shattering: the market has been moving towards them for more than a five-year period now.

#10. Cupra Tavascan

Cupra Tavascan

Tenth place for the Cupra Tavascan, the Spanish SUV that rests on the MEB platform, the same as the Audi Q4 e-tron or the ID.4 to be precise. It is 4.64 metres long, and will be available in two versions: rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with power ranging from 282 bhp to 335 bhp, and torque of 545 and 679 Nm respectively. 77 kWh battery pack.

From a design point of view, it confirms what have been - to date - the cornerstones of the Spanish manufacturer: a truly elaborate and eye-catching frontal area, a clean profile but with important proportions, and a rear end that offers a very sloping rear window to maintain that idea of harmony of forms but still placed.

Cupra, in short, is working well on the design of both the exterior and the interior, the latter well cared for and with a marked sporty and technological spirit.

#9. Renault 5

Electric Renault 5

Could this be the time for the Renault 5? After so many months of waiting, 2024 should be the year of the definitive arrival of a car that is eagerly awaited, given its history, but also what it has to offer: it should cost little, maintain the style that made it a small icon in the eighties, and still offer some serious content. Small in proportions, it will in any case have a battery pack of around 50 kWh, which for a city car is not bad at all.

The platform - I remind you - is the same as the Clio. Compared to the prototype that has been around for a couple of years now, the headlights will be smaller, while the taillights will remain prominent. Proportions now defined, spoiler above the rear window.

#8. Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan (2024)

We continue with the Tiguan, which is currently the best-selling Volkswagen in the world. The new generation, the third, changes radically in design and under the skin thanks to the MQB Evo platform that has brought a few extra centimetres of length outside but also a lot of extra space inside for passengers and luggage.

The look is now more mature, the car is more imposing and muscular and has been updated in most elements and the same is true on the entertainment and technology front with bigger screens and new software to manage all the functions.

It will come in both petrol and diesel and will be electrified, with a mild hybrid and, above all, a plug-in that promises - as an electric car - 62 miles (100 km) on a single charge.

#7. Toyota C-HR

Toyota C-HR

Position number 7 for the Toyota C-HR. This high rider coupe was presented back in 2016 in Geneva and the feeling was that it was at a turning point.

The new one has not been revolutionised, especially looking at it from the outside. It evolves, that is. It changes at the front, mainly in the bonnet area, as this crossover embraces the new stylistic course as far as the headlights are concerned. Consequently, even more massive and placed is the bonnet. The side proportions remain similar, but the lines are even more angular. Inside, too, work has been done with an evolved dashboard and instrumentation to make it even more mature.

The biggest evolution, however, comes through... under the dress, with the updated platform on the one hand, but above all with the introduction of the plug-in engine.

#6. Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y (2024)

Position number six for one of the world's best-selling cars and that is the Tesla Model Y. We don't know anything about the design yet, but we have imagined it in one of our renderings (which you can see above) for which we took our cue from its sister Model 3, which has already arrived on the market. And the two should be very similar. In front, the large teardrop-shaped headlights will give way to slimmer headlamp clusters with LED matrix technology, the rear ones will also change in style and the bumpers will have a different design.

On the outside, therefore, no changes are expected, but inside, apart from the LED lighting and new upholstery, the main novelties are the steering wheel, which will integrate indicator controls, and the screen on the central tunnel for rear passengers. As far as engines are concerned, the Tesla Model Y 2024 will be available with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive in Standard Range and Long Range versions respectively, with the powerful Performance coming later.

#5. Lancia Ypsilon

New Lancia Ypsilon (2024), Motor1.com rendering

The next Lancia Ypsilon enters the fifth position in its own right. It is eagerly awaited, especially by the Italians, but those who thought it would be a crossover were very much mistaken because the Ypsilon 2024 retains a more classic stance, taking up proportions already seen on the 208 or Opel/Vauxhall Corsa.

And it just so happens that they will also have shared engines and mechanics! The styling had already been previewed with that very special concept called Pu+Ra HPE, with the circle theme especially for the passenger compartment, but also with a broken T in the centre, at the front with the Lance lettering at the top of the bonnet, which nevertheless offers a more elegant style.

The platform is the usual of today's stellantis: CMP, with a 54 kWh battery pack for the electric and a 154 bhp synchronous engine, while for the mild hybrid there should be the classic 1.2-litre petrol already present on the Avenger and the 600.

#4. New Lamborghini V8

Lamborghini new Huracan PHEV, the spy photos

Position #4 is for the successor to the Lamborghini Huracan. Because yes, perhaps - indeed certainly - few will be able to afford it, but the Italians like beautiful things, especially on four wheels and so the wait is driven by passion. It fits, also because here the change of pace is important because the challenge is a big one. An end to the naturally aspirated V10, we move on to a twin-turbo V8 that should reach 10,000 rpm.

It will be a hybrid and should deliver between 700 and 900 bhp. Also expected is the Revuelto transmission, another Sant'Agata novelty. It will also evolve in styling, with certain elements that have distinguished the last Lambo, including the hexagonal light clusters immediately below the headlights on the bonnet which are very slim.

#3. Alfa Romeo Milano

Alfa Romeo Milano (2024)

Third step for Alfa Romeo's B-SUV. It has been talked about for several months now. We still have no clear idea of what it will look like, but the official teaser has revealed the name: Milano.

We imagined it like this, in this render immediately above. The mechanicals will be related to the Avenger or the Fiat 600, so it will utilise the CMP platform with similar body proportions, but the Alfa Romeo design will have to be distinguished.

And then also the engines will be shared with the Stellantis Galaxy units. It is an important test bench because it is the details that will make the difference: mechanical calibration, trim and styling. Biscione enthusiasts will not compromise. Hence the anticipation. Ah, it will also - probably - be the first electric Alfa!

#2. Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster Extreme (2024)

Silver medal for the Dacia Duster! Why? The numbers, the views of our videos and articles speak for themselves, they are the best indicators!

It changes a lot in design, it is more mature and modern but still remains firm to its dictates: rationality and few frills.

On the outside the dimensions are identical, but inside it gains space and has a boot about 30 litres larger. The biggest news, however, is under the bonnet, given that it is the first hybrid Duster.

It will be available with the three-cylinder 128 bhp mild hybrid - also with all-wheel drive - and with the 1.6 litre engine that the Jogger now runs with its now unsuccessful LPG. Diesel? No more. Off the list!



Ready now for #1?

#1. Fiat Panda

Fiat Panda (2024)

It's her...the Fiat Panda. A car that has transcended generations. It is the most eagerly awaited crossover without a doubt because it should bring volume and democratise the car world. What do we know about it?

Well, it's quite simple: it will also be 100% electric, debuting in the summer of 2024. It will be based on the new smart car platform, the one of the latest Citroën C3. And then the styling... it should echo that of the 2019 Centoventi concept.

It will be bigger as it goes up to about 4 metres and will probably have those typical Fiat details of the past that should make it iconic. It is a fundamental car and rightfully takes the top spot.