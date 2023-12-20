In November 2023, the European car market (EU+UK+EFTA) recorded good growth, registering +6% compared to the same month in 2022. With 1,075,756 registrations, car sales in the region reached 16 consecutive months of growth.

Among the main markets, the best results came from Italy, with +16.2%, and France, which closed the month with +14%, while Germany recorded a sharp decline of -5.7% compared to November 2022. Also in positive territory were registrations in the UK (+9.5%) and Spain (+7.0%).

In the first eleven months of the year, all markets on the Old Continent except Hungary and Norway are in positive territory. Once again, the largest markets are driving growth: in cumulative terms, Germany is at +11.4%, France at +16.2%, Spain at +17.3% and Italy at +20.0%, with the UK at +18.6%.

Electrics overtake diesels

In November 2023, electric cars reach 17.0% market share (they were at 17.1% in November 2022) and again overtake diesels at 10.6%. Electrics also overtook diesels in cumulative terms, establishing themselves as the third energy source after petrol and hybrids.

Turning to the November mix, petrol cars fall slightly, from 33.7% in 2022 to 33.2% in the month just ended, while hybrids, which continue their expansionary path, close the gap with 27.8% (they were at 23.2% in the same month of 2022).

Market shares by fuel in November 2023

Petrol: 33.2

Hybrids (MHEV+HEV): 27.8%.

Electrics (BEV): 17.0

Diesel: 10.6%.

Hybrids plug-in hybrids (PHEV): 8,4

Others (LPG, methane, ethanol, hydrogen): 2.7%.

Who's up and who's down

In November, the brand that recorded the highest growth was Cupra with +38.1%, closely followed by Skoda with +35.6% and Land Rover with +36.5%, while with lower figures, Jaguar managed to reach +51.7%. Seat (+24.3%), Alfa Romeo (+23.8%), Suzuki (+27.0) and Mazda (+21.2%) also performed well.

On the other hand, DS (-36.8%), Fiat (-13.0%), Peugeot (-8.0%), Toyota (-8.3%), Mini (-3.7%), Citroen (-3.1%) and Volkswagen (-1.0%) fell.

If we look at the data from the beginning of the year (January-November), Tesla proves to be the brand in the best shape with its +84.2%. Behind Elon Musk's company, Alfa Romeo (+61.3%), Lexus (+58.3%), Cupra (+43.7%), Suzuki (+43.6%) and Smart (+33.9%) stand out in terms of growth. In contrast, Mitsubishi (-22.1%), Honda (-111.9%), Fiat (-2.1%) and Citroen (-0.7%) performed poorly.

November 2023 data

Up Down Jaguar (+51.7%)

CUPRA (+38.1%)

Land Rover (+36.5%)

Skoda (+35.6%)

Suzuki (+27.0%)

SEAT (+24.3%)

Alfa Romeo (+23.8%)

Jeep (+23.1%)

Alpine (+21.3%)

Mazda (+21.2%)

Mitsubishi (+20,4%) DS (-36.8%)

Porsche (-13.5%)

Fiat (-13.0%)

Toyota (-8.3%)

Peugeot (-8.0%)

MINI (-3.7%)

Citroën (-3.1%)

Volkswagen (-1.0%)

Group rankings

The situation is different when looking at the market share by group in November, with Volkswagen once again leading with 25.8%, followed by Stellantis (14.9%), the Renault Group (9.5%), Hyundai-Kia (8.3%) and BMW Group with 8.0% of the market.

The order of the leading groups remains unchanged even if one looks at the figures from the beginning of the year. The Volkswagen Group continues to lead with 25.9%, followed by Stellantis (16.9%), the Renault Group (9.6%), Hyundai-Kia (8.7%) and, tied at 6.9% of the market, BMW and Toyota.