Vans are becoming a key sector in many manufacturers' strategies, especially at this delicate time of transition to electric vehicles, which are finding particularly favourable ground in commercial vehicles for last-mile city transport and delivery.

Mercedes-Benz is also thinking along these lines and, in addition to strengthening its product range with new electric platforms, has increased its production network. The best example of this is the US plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Initially dedicated only to final assembly, since 2016 it has expanded its functions and is now one of the three strategic centres on which Mercedes-Benz Vans has built its expansion plan.

From 'workshop' to factory 4.0

The US plant was established in Charleston, specifically in the town of Ladson, located north of the South Carolina capital, in 2006. As explained above, initially, it was a simple final assembly plant, where vehicles were completed by assembling pre-assembled parts kits.

The enlarged Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in Charleston

The plant employed just under a hundred workers who, in the first ten years of operation, produced several tens of thousands of Sprinter and Metris vans (the American variant of the Vito) from kits shipped from the original factory, which in this case was in Ludwigsfelde, Germany.

With the growing success of the star brand's vans in the US and Canadian markets, in 2016 the German firm decided to take the plunge and make the site more efficient and productive: investing some $500 million, it began the transformation of the plant into a real factory, building a facility dedicated to the complete production of the Sprinter, including body manufacturing and painting.

The ceremony at which the expansion plan was announced in 2016.

Operational since 2018, this new complex was upgraded again in 2021 with an additional $60 million investment to prepare it for the production of the new generation of all-electric vans, which has started in the second half of 2023. Employment has increased to an impressive 1,600 employees, plus another 600 or so in the supply chain.

One of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter variants produced in Charleston.

Charleston thus confirms itself as one of the five strategic centres of Mercedes-Benz Vans, along with the German sites and those in Portugal, Argentina and the Polish factory in Jawor, as well as the joint ventures in China and France (the latter with Renault-Nissan for the Citan and T-Class built in Maubeuge). In particular, it is the second in the world after Ludwigsfelde for the production of the Sprinter.

