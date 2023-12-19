The brand Abarth has made its debut in the world of electrics by launching a more powerful and faster variant of the 500e, but as the brand managers have repeatedly hinted, the Scorpion will appear on the badges of several other models, albeit all relatively small.

No launches are announced for 2024 as yet, but we should see at least a preview of the next new models coming the following year, first and foremost one based on the new 600e. After that, one based on the next electric Panda should also arrive, and in the future it is not entirely excluded that even the new Lancia Ypsilon will be the subject of an 'Abarthisation'.

Here, then, is what Abarth could show us in 2024:

Abarth 600e

The small crossover is currently the first official news, as the start of its development has been confirmed by the CEO of both brands (Fiat and Abarth) Olivier Francois. The launch is set for 2025, but we expect the company to release some images and information in 2024, which otherwise risks being an empty year.

Fiat 600e

Fiat's 600e has a front-mounted electric motor with 154 bhp and a 54 kWh battery, but we assume that, looking at what has been done with the 500, it could reach 200 bhp while retaining the same battery. However, a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive solution cannot be ruled out either. Almost certain, however, is the presence of the sound simulator.

Name Abarth 600e Bodywork Crossover Engine Electric Arrival date 2025 (possible premiere in 2024) Price approx. €50,000 (estimate)

Abarth Panda e

Fiat's new small electric car, which was anticipated by the Centoventi concept car, will arrive in 2024, however, the Abarth variant will not be revealed so quickly. However, it cannot be ruled out that a few previews will be offered to perhaps give more emphasis to the launch.

Fiat Concept Centoventi