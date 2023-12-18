You already know that plug-in hybrid cars, or PHEVs, can be recharged at a power socket and travel several dozens of miles in electric mode. So you need a connection at home or at work to get the most out of them.

There are already more than a hundred such vehicles in Europe and 2024 promises to be a year full of innovations in this category, mainly SUVs, but also family cars, supercars and hypercars. Let's find out what these new PHEVs are, not forgetting the various restyling projects that are on the way.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin is one of the brands that will embark on the road to electrification in 2024, starting with plug-in hybrid technology. The first new car to arrive is the Valhalla, a supercar with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and two electric motors, for a total of 937 bhp.

Aston Martin Valhalla

The latest rumours also point to the possible debut in 2024 of plug-in hybrid versions of the DB12 and Vantage coupes, as well as the Aston Martin DBX SUV, with power outputs that could exceed 700 bhp.

Audi

With its new odd-numbered strategy for cars with internal combustion engines, Audi is preparing to unveil the A5 Sportback and A5 Avant in 2024, the spiritual and technical successors to the current A4, which will also feature plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Audi A5 Avant, new spy photos

The same applies to the new Audi RS 7, the sporty saloon descendant of the RS 6, which will offer a PHEV engine with more than 600 bhp for the first time in 2024. Plug-in versions are also expected for the rest of the new A7 range.

BMW

BMW has already opened orders for two 5 Series models for delivery in 2024: the BMW 530e (also Touring) and 550e xDrive, with the 295 bhp 2.0-litre electrified and 483 bhp 3.0-litre respectively.

BMW M5 Touring, spy photos

The new BMW M5 saloon and M5 Touring, powered for the first time by a powerful 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged plug-in hybrid engine with more than 700 bhp, are eagerly awaited by fans of family sports cars.

Ferrari

Lucky customers who have reserved the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, as well as future owners of the SF90 XX Spider, can expect the first deliveries of the Prancing Horse's most extreme hypercar in 2024.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

Maranello's plug-in hybrid is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 and three electric motors with a total of 1,016 bhp. It reaches 199 mph (320 km/h) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds. The range in electric mode is 15 miles (25 km).

GWM

China's Great Wall Motor Group, now abbreviated as GWM, will bring its WEY 03, a plug-in hybrid SUV with a large 34 kWh battery that promises up to 80 miles (130 km) of electric range to Europe in 2024.

GWM WEY 03

The WEY 03 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. It is joined by a front and two rear electric drives to ensure all-wheel drive.

Honda

The first Honda CR-V plug-in hybrid was announced with the debut of the sixth-generation Japanese SUV, but first deliveries are expected between late 2023 and early 2024.

Honda CR-V

The all-new Honda CR-V e:PHEV has a total power output of 181 bhp, transmitted to the front wheels and, thanks to a 17.7 kWh battery, promises an electric range of up to 50 miles (81 km).

Hyundai

The new Hyundai Santa Fe, which will be in dealerships in spring 2024, is characterised by both the unprecedented square and imposing shapes of a 4.83-metre long SUV and electrified powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid.

Hyundai Santa Fe

The Santa Fe plug-in hybrid uses the 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine combined with an electric motor for 158 bhp, has front or all-wheel drive and seats seven.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini is also committed to the full electrification of its range and, following the recently launched Revuelto, is preparing for 2024 the debut of plug-in hybrid versions of the Urus and the successor to the Huracán.

Lamborghini Huracán successor, render by Motor1.com

For Lamborghini's SUV, of which several prototypes have already been seen on track and road, there is speculation that a twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor will be used to generate 820 bhp combined. As for the new supercar to replace the Huracán, the latest rumours continue to talk of a twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid, with outputs of between 700 and 900 bhp.

Mazda

The Mazda MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV is about to arrive in dealerships. It is a series plug-in hybrid SUV (or range-extended electric) with a Wankel rotary engine that acts solely as a generator of electricity.

Mazda MX-30

That means that in this MX-30, traction is always provided by a 168 bhp electric motor acting on the front wheels, while the 830 cc Wankel powers the 17.8 kWh battery. The claimed electric range is 53 miles (85 km).

It is due to be joined in 2024 by the Mazda CX-80, a 7-seat SUV with the CX-60's 323 bhp combined 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid petrol engine.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to produce new plug-in hybrid cars in 2024 with its Mercedes-AMG sports brand. It will start with the first deliveries of the GLC 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC, also in Coupe bodywork, with 671 bhp, as well as the unprecedented Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ (SUV and Coupé) with 536 bhp, which also runs 54 miles (87 km) on electric power.

Mercedes-AMG SL

Also certain is the arrival of the impressive Mercedes-AMG SL 63 SE Performance with 805 bhp, which does 8 miles (13 km) on zero emissions, while the official unveiling of its coupé 'brother' Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance and the more compact Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 is still awaited.

Mitsubishi

For Mitsubishi, 2024 is the year of the new Outlander, the fourth generation of the SUV that will officially debut in Europe with a 2.4-litre engine combined with two electric motors for a total of 249 bhp, all-wheel drive and an electric range of 54 miles (87 km).

Mitsubishi Outlander

Peugeot

2024 could also be the debut year for the plug-in hybrid version of the new Peugeot 3008, with no details yet on power, battery or range.

Peugeot 3008

The new Peugeot 5008 will be unveiled in August in an electric version, followed by a light hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

Renault

For Renault, the most important new product with plug-in hybrid powertrain is the Rafale, a large coupé SUV to be launched in spring 2024.

Renault Rafale

The plug-in hybrid variant of the Renault Rafale will arrive after launch with a 1.2-litre turbocharged block and three electric motors that will give it all-wheel drive and 296 bhp of total power.

Skoda

Skoda's big SUV, the Kodiaq, also goes plug-in hybrid with the newly unveiled second generation due in the second quarter of 2024. The first Kodiaq PHEV is powered by the 1.5 TSI petrol with 201 bhp combined and has a claimed electric range of 62 miles (100 km).

Skoda Kodiaq

The Czech brand will also launch the new Skoda Superb in saloon and wagon Combi bodystyles in 2024, which will also be available with the 201 bhp 1.5 TSI plug-in hybrid engine, combined with a 25.7 kWh battery and an electric range of more than 62 miles (100 km) on the WLTP cycle.

Toyota

One of the most anticipated new plug-in hybrids of 2024 is the Toyota C-HR PHEV, which will arrive later this year with 220 bhp in total and exclusively front-wheel drive.

Toyota C-HR

The plug-in C-HR has a 13.8 kWh battery and a claimed range of 40 miles (66 km) in electric mode.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen has two new plug-in hybrid models in the pipeline for 2024. It starts with the new Tiguan, which will be available in two PHEV versions with 201 and 268 bhp. In both cases, the 19.7 kWh battery promises an electric range of up to 62 miles (100 km).

Volkswagen Tiguan

The other is the new Volkswagen Passat Variant, which will also be offered with the same plug-in hybrid engines and similar electric range.